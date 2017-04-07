MassBio Welcomes Nine New Members To Board Of Directors

Adler, Cole, Dunlop, Kaye, Mahaney, McKenzie, Ramanathan, Randhawa, Sibold Join Board

(CAMBRIDGE, MA) – During MassBio’s 2017 Annual Meeting on March 30th, the membership voted to elect nine life sciences executives to the organization’s Board of Directors.

Joining the Board of Directors this year:

• Lisa Adler, Head of Communications & Public Affairs at Shire;

• Jason Cole, Chief Legal Officer at bluebird bio;

• John Dunlop, Vice President of Research at Amgen;

• Ed Kaye, M.D., President and CEO at Sarepta Therapeutics

• Paige Mahaney, Discovery Research Site Head, US at Boehringer Ingelheim

• Paul McKenzie, Executive Vice President of Pharmaceutical Operations & Technology at Biogen;

• Chandra Ramanathan, Vice President & Head of the East Coast Innovation Center at Bayer;

• Pam Randhawa, CEO & Founder at Empiriko; and

• Bill Sibold, Global Head of Multiple Sclerosis, Immunology & Oncology at Sanofi Genzyme

“I’m thrilled to welcome this group of industry leaders to the MassBio Board of Directors,” said Abbie Celniker, Chair of the Board of Directors at MassBio. “These new Board members represent the range of companies that make up the vibrant and growing life sciences industry in Massachusetts – from early stage biotech to established players. Adding their perspective and new ideas to the Board will ensure MassBio will effectively lead on the most challenging issues facing the industry – from value based payments to gender diversity to the next generation of patient advocacy.”

“Our Board members have been instrumental in leading us record high membership levels, while ensuring our memberships’ interests across the industry are promoted and protected,” said Robert Coughlin, President and CEO of MassBio. “I’m looking forward to working with our new Board members to ensure the life sciences industry continues to thrive in Massachusetts and our members can continue to bring new and lifesaving cures and treatments to patients across the world.”

The MassBio Board of Directors has 43 members representing everything from emerging start-ups to established companies. They guide the vision and strategy of MassBio’s day to day operations, from networking to the purchasing consortium to policy advocacy.