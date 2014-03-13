Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, Massbio, Lodish And Others Speak At Grand Opening Of Intellimedix’s New Lab Facility In Cambridge And Panel On “Parent-Driven Innovation”

Cambridge, MA – Today, Intellimedix, a company devoted to developing and applying novel methods to accelerate the discovery of new treatments and cures, with a focus on epilepsy and other neurological disorders, joined with the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), MassBio and DivcoWest Real Estate Investments to host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open their new research lab in Cambridge, MA. The new facility is located at One Kendall Square. Following the ceremony there was a panel discussion on “Parent-Driven Innovation,” and a reception to celebrate the Company’s expansion into Massachusetts.

“Thanks to our growth strategy of investing in education, innovation and infrastructure, Massachusetts continues to lead the world in life sciences,” said Governor Patrick. “We welcome Intellimedix to Massachusetts and look forward to their contributions to our thriving life sciences community.”

“Parent Driven Innovation” focuses on the increasing role parents are taking to launch the science and investment needed to discover new, improved treatments for rare diseases. Intellimedix was founded by two fathers of children with Dravet syndrome, a rare form of intractable epilepsy that begins in infancy.

Six distinguished leaders from the life sciences community sat on the panel: Daniel Fischer, Founder and CEO of Intellimedix, Dr. Harvey Lodish, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Professor of Biology and Professor of Bioengineering and Member of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, and Chair of the MLSC’s Scientific Advisory Board, Robert Coughlin, President & CEO of MassBio, Ilan Ganot, Founder and CEO of Solid Ventures LLC, Kristin Schneeman, Program Director at FasterCures, and Brad Margus, CEO of Genome Bridge. MLSC Vice President for Industry Relations and Programs Pamela Norton also spoke at the event.

Intellimedix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and this expansion marks their first presence in Massachusetts.

“The impressive talent and unique ecosystem available in Massachusetts is conducive to groundbreaking innovation in the life sciences. We are convinced that leveraging these assets will be critical as we develop better diagnostics and new treatments for rare diseases and build a successful, world class company that delivers precision medicine,” said Jim Jacoby, Co-Founder and Chairman of Intellimedix.

“We are very excited that Intellimedix has decided to open its new research lab in Cambridge, expanding its operations into Massachusetts,” said Susan Windham-Bannister, Ph.D., President & CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. “Intellimedix will join a strong community of companies in Massachusetts that are focused on rare diseases. I am confident that Intellimedix will find in Massachusetts the partners, talent and support from state government that it needs to be successful.”

“We are thrilled for Intellimedix as they take this exciting step to open a new laboratory space in Cambridge,” said Robert K. Coughlin, President & CEO of MassBio. “As a father of a son with cystic fibrosis, I know how a parent’s drive can fuel innovation with an unparalleled intensity. I know that Daniel, Jim & the team at Intellimedix will continue to make important contributions to the Massachusetts life sciences community and to patients around the world.”

“I’m happy to welcome such an innovative company to the Life Sciences community in Cambridge,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “Their work in the field of rare diseases is truly remarkable, and their research will not just benefit individuals in our communities but also around the world.”

About Intellimedix

Intellimedix develops and applies novel technologies and models to identity new therapies by repurposing existing drugs and by discovering new compounds to treat diseases, in the context of a personalized (precision) approach. Current focus is on genetic based epilepsies and other neurological disorders.

About the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center

The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) is an investment agency that supports life sciences innovation, research, development and commercialization. The MLSC is charged with implementing a 10-year, $1-billion, state-funded investment initiative. These investments create jobs and support advances that improve health and well-being. The MLSC offers the nation’s most comprehensive set of incentives and collaborative programs targeted to the life sciences ecosystem. These programs propel the growth that has made Massachusetts the global leader in life sciences. The MLSC creates new models for collaboration and partners with organizations, both public and private, around the world to promote innovation in the life sciences. For more information, visit www.masslifesciences.com.

About MassBio

MassBio, a not-for-profit organization that represents and provides services and support for the Massachusetts biotechnology industry, is the nation’s oldest biotechnology trade association. Founded in 1985, MassBio is committed to advancing the development of critical new science, technology and medicines that benefit people worldwide. Representing over 620 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, research hospitals, and service organizations involved in life sciences and health care, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs and events, industry information, and services.

http://www.massbio.org

