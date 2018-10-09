Maravai LifeSciences Hires Senior Director of Oligonucleotide Process Development for TriLink BioTechnologies

SAN DIEGO –Maravai LifeSciences, a leader in providing reagents to researchers, biotherapeutics manufacturers and OEM partners worldwide, today announced that it has hired Christopher Shaffer as senior director of oligonucleotide process development for TriLink BioTechnologies. In this new position, Shaffer will develop and refine processes that improve overall efficiency and will be instrumental when TriLink relocates to a new facility next year. Shaffer will oversee workflows, automation and other elements of testing and manufacturing including scaleup. He will also provide technical support to TriLink customers in both core and GMP business units.

“Chris is a pioneer in oligonucleotide synthesis,” said Michael Houston Ph.D., TriLink chief scientific officer. “With more than 25 years of experience, Chris has developed expertise around heavily modified oligonucleotides in biotech, pharmaceutical, process development and cGMP manufacturing. We look forward to his leadership in the enhancement of our oligo development and manufacturing processes.”

Prior to joining TriLink, Shaffer was director of pharmaceutical development at Regulus Therapeutics. He has also worked at Sirna/Merck and Ribozyme Pharmaceuticals. He holds a degree in biology from Iowa State University.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences provides reagents and services to life science researchers and commercial partners to enable breakthrough discoveries and improvements in human health. Maravai’s products are used broadly by academic researchers investigating cancer and other diseases, firms developing new genetic therapies, biopharmaceutical partners validating and monitoring manufacturing processes and by OEM partners who incorporate Maravai offerings into their own products. The Maravai portfolio focuses on bioprocess impurity testing, oligonucleotide synthesis and protein detection. Maravai is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in healthcare, technology and information services and financial services.