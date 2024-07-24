Making Strides in Healthcare Inventory Automation:

TrackCore Implements Its 1,000th RFID-enabled Solution

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrackCore has implemented its 1,000th RFID-enclosure with partner Terso Solutions, demonstrating the accelerated adoption of automated inventory management technology throughout the U.S. healthcare system.

Security First Solution

Adoption of automated inventory management technology throughout the U.S. healthcare system continues to accelerate.

“The TrackCore technology is cloud-based, ensuring a seamless implementation with virtually no security barriers and low initial capital expenses,” said Ross MacGregor, Vice President of Business Development at TrackCore. “This has fueled adoption of our solution at new hospitals and allowed for an ease of expansion at current customer sites - areas of which include operating rooms, catheterization labs, electrophysiology, interventional radiology, and sterile processing. Through our dedication to technology and security, it has allowed for TrackCore to achieve a large volume of market share within the private healthcare sector, as well as the public sector- particularly the VA.”

Advancement and Optimization with the Customer in Mind

“This milestone demonstrates our shared commitment to responding not only to the needs of the healthcare market, but also the voice of individual customers,” said Jason Rosemurgy, Sr. Vice President of Corporate Accounts at Terso Solutions. “Terso and TrackCore recognize the significant trust that end-users are placing in our combined solution, and this drives us to ensure we’re offering the necessary services and developing technologies to ease the burden of manual inventory management.”

TrackCore software connects to Terso’s RFID-enabled enclosures to provide real-time inventory visibility that enables hospital end-users to prevent stock outs, reduce safety stock, and improve charge capture.

For more information visit TrackCore at AHRMM Conference & Exhibition, Sept. 22-25 in Columbus, OH or visit https://www.trackcoreinc.com/trackcore-rfid-enclosures.

About TrackCore, Inc.

TrackCore, Inc. is a dynamic and growing company headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI. TrackCore began with a vision and commitment to improve patient safety surrounding tissues and implants and now serves more than 1,200 hospitals across the United States. TrackCore continues to invest in its products, expanding the TrackCore product offering to include TrackCore Interventional and TrackCore SameDay. Learn more about these products at our website trackcoreinc.com.

About Terso Solutions

Terso Solutions, Inc. is backed by over 19 years of RFID product development and implementation experience. Our product line includes RAIN RFID enabled cabinets, refrigerators, freezers (-86°C to -5°C), read points, mobile solutions, and rooms. Terso has deployed over 3,500 RAIN RFID-enabled devices worldwide. Headquartered in Madison, WI, Terso Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Promega Corporation.

