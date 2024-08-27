Mahajan Therapeutics Unveils Brand Refresh

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mahajan Therapeutics, Ohio’s premier provider of mental health and addiction health services, is excited to announce a major brand refresh under the ownership of BayMark Health Services. This significant update marks a new chapter in Mahajan Therapeutics’ continued commitment to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care to those living with mental health and substance use disorders.



With a fresh, modern look and enhanced service offerings, Mahajan Therapeutics is poised to expand its reach and impact within the communities it serves. The rebranding effort includes a new logo, updated website, and a renewed focus on integrated, holistic care.

“We are thrilled to unveil the refreshed Mahajan Therapeutics brand under the BayMark umbrella,” said Angela Nickell, Mahajan Therapeutics chief operating officer. “This rebranding represents our commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care. We look forward to continuing our mission of helping individuals achieve lasting recovery and improved mental health.”

Key Features of the Brand Refresh:

New Logo and Visual Identity: The updated logo and visual identity reflect the forward-thinking and patient-focused approach of Mahajan Therapeutics. The modern design symbolizes growth, renewal, and hope.



Enhanced Website: The revamped website, MahajanTherapeutics.com



Expanded Services: As part of the BayMark Health Services family, Mahajan Therapeutics will continue to innovate and expand its range of services, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve.

Integrated Care Approach: Our commitment to integrated, holistic care means we address the immediate needs of our patients and the underlying issues that contribute to their mental health and substance use challenges.



Founded on the principles of compassion and excellence, Mahajan Therapeutics provides a wide array of services designed to address the complex needs of individuals with mental health and substance use disorders. Our dedicated team of professionals works tirelessly to offer personalized treatment plans that promote recovery and improve the quality of life for our patients. For more information, visit MahajanTherapeutics.com

About BayMark Health Services

BayMark Health Services is a leading provider of substance use disorder and mental health services. With a mission to save lives and improve the quality of life for patients in recovery, BayMark offers comprehensive treatment services to more than 75,000 patients daily across more than 400 sites of service in the United States and Canada. Through evidence-based practices and a patient-centered approach, BayMark empowers individuals to overcome the challenges of addiction and achieve lasting recovery.