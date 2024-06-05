SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

June 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, and will present at 8:40 A.M. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s website’s Investor Relations Events page. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., media@madrigalpharma.com


Primary Logo

Events Pennsylvania
