Listen: JPM2024 Day 1 Highlights

The BioSpace team is recording from San Francisco as they bring you the the latest highlights from JPM2024.
Hello from San Francisco! BioSpace is reporting from #JPM2024 bringing you key takeaways and highlights from day one.
Join Lori, Greg and Tyler as they discuss what’s moving and shaking.
You can follow our coverage as our team adds updates throughout the day.
Get Greg’s take on what this year might hold in store and how the Biden administration’s policies may play a role in discussions.
Join us tomorrow for Day 2 highlights!
Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.