Liquidia Technologies Inc. To Present New Data Supporting The Role Of Particle Size And Shape In Vaccine Development

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced that it will present new data demonstrating the influence of tunable PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-Wetting Templates) particle characteristics on the immune response as a component of vaccine development. Results from this preclinical study will be presented at the 9th Annual ImVacS, The Immunotherapies and Vaccine Summit, being held August 11-14, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts. The ImVacS Summit brings together a global audience of vaccine researchers and developers of cancer immunotherapies for five focused meetings that explore the frontiers of immunology as the basis for patient treatment.

