SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Liquidia Technologies Inc. To Present New Data Supporting The Role Of Particle Size And Shape In Vaccine Development

August 13, 2014 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced that it will present new data demonstrating the influence of tunable PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-Wetting Templates) particle characteristics on the immune response as a component of vaccine development. Results from this preclinical study will be presented at the 9th Annual ImVacS, The Immunotherapies and Vaccine Summit, being held August 11-14, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts. The ImVacS Summit brings together a global audience of vaccine researchers and developers of cancer immunotherapies for five focused meetings that explore the frontiers of immunology as the basis for patient treatment.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Sequence’s new training facility/Sequence
Job Trends
New Training Models Address Workforce Gap in Biopharma Manufacturing
September 20, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer Markarian
Courtesy of Getty Images
Business
Amgen Boasts Lucrative Acquisitions, Drug Updates, Burgeoning Biosimilars at JPM
January 10, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Lisa Munger
2023 Hotbed Maps
Bio NC
BioSpace Releases Exclusive Hotbed Maps
January 5, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Lisa Munger