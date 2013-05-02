Liquidia Technologies Inc. CEO to Run Spin-Off Company, Consider Adding Jobs

Staying up-to-date has never been simpler. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

Liquidia CEO Neal Fowler says an announced spin-off company is a “signal” to the ophthalmic community that it’s getting serious about eye disease research. But could it also signal jobs in the Triangle? Fowler took a break from a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation meeting in Seattle to talk some details about the new company.Fowler plans to lead both Liquidia and the new venture himself from the current office. “That’s a fluid situation and, as time goes on, if either of the companies become more complex in nature, we always will have the optionality to revisit that,” he says.

