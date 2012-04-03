SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Liquidia Technologies Inc. CEO to Participate in Biotech Panel to Explore “How to Create 54 Liquidias”

April 3, 2012 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced the Company’s CEO, Neal Fowler, will participate in a panel discussion titled “How to Create 54 Liquidias” at the upcoming Nanotech Commercialization Conference (NCC) on April 4th, 2012. The concept of the panel is to explore how North Carolina can further create opportunities and provide resources that will lay the foundation for innovators to build successful companies like Liquidia in the region. The NCC is the preeminent nanotechnology conference in the region and is being held this year in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina April 4-5, 2012.

