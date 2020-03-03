Lilly Statement on Novel Coronavirus and the Reliable Supply of the Company’s Medicines

INDIANAPOLIS, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) issued the following statement today regarding the novel coronavirus: Among the concerns raised due to the impact of the novel coronavirus is whether patients can count on a reliable supply of medicine. Lilly does not anticipate shortages for any of our products, including all forms of insulin. Since the initial outbreak, Lilly has been closely monitoring our supply chain for potential impact to the supply of our medicines around the world. Lilly does not source active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for any of our approved medicines from China, and our insulin manufacturing sites in the United States and Europe have not been impacted by coronavirus. Lilly insulin and other medicines are available, as normal, in U.S. pharmacies. Pharmacies that don’t have certain medicines in stock can order them from wholesalers, with delivery in 1-2 days. Globally, our manufacturing network is fully operational and taking steps to prevent impact. We’re also in close communication with key suppliers to ensure appropriate supplies of raw materials. As the global situation evolves, we will continue to take the steps necessary to safeguard the reliable supply of our medicines. About Eli Lilly and Company

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company