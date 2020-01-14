Lilly expands insulin affordability options with lower-priced versions of Humalog® Mix75/25™ KwikPen® and Humalog® Junior KwikPen®

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced plans to add two more cost-saving options to its suite of solutions for people who use Lilly insulin by introducing lower-priced versions of Humalog® Mix75/25™ KwikPen® (insulin lispro protamine and insulin lispro injectable suspension 100 units/mL) and Humalog® Junior KwikPen® (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL).
Lilly’s first lower-priced insulin, Insulin Lispro Injection (100 units/mL), was made available in May 2019 at a 50 percent lower list price than Humalog® (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL). In November 2019, more than 67,000 people filled prescriptions for Insulin Lispro Injection, and approximately 10 percent of people using Humalog have transitioned to the lower-priced option. Insulin Lispro Injection is now distributed by all major U.S. wholesalers and can be ordered by any pharmacy. Lilly will begin negotiations immediately with wholesalers and payers to make these additional lower-priced insulins available.
“Lilly is committed to offering the broadest suite of solutions for people who need help affording their insulin, and our lower-priced insulins are important options,” said Mike Mason, president, Lilly Diabetes. “But real change to our reimbursement system is needed. Insurance coverage should ensure no one with diabetes is forced to ration or skip doses for financial reasons.”
Combined, Humalog U-100, Humalog Mix75/25, and Humalog Junior KwikPen make up more than 90 percent of prescriptions written for a Lilly mealtime insulin. With a lower-priced version of each available, the vast majority of people using a Humalog formulation will have an option that may reduce their out-of-pocket costs. Humalog Mix75/25 is one of Lilly’s most prescribed insulins, with nearly 600,000 prescriptions filled in the last 12 months.
These insulins are identical molecules to the branded versions and may be substituted at the pharmacy counter. Because most insurance plans provide affordable copays for chronic medicines that are much lower than the list price, people should ask their pharmacist whether these options reduce their out-of-pocket cost.
“The cost of insulin at the pharmacy varies dramatically depending on a person’s insurance coverage,” said Mason. “These lower-priced insulins may reduce out-of-pocket costs, especially for people in the coverage gap of Medicare Part D, the uninsured or those with high-deductible insurance plans.”
The lower-priced version of Humalog Mix75/25 will be known as Insulin Lispro Protamine and Insulin Lispro Injectable Suspension Mix75/25™ KwikPen® (100 units/mL). The lower-priced version of Humalog Junior KwikPen will be known as Insulin Lispro Injection Junior KwikPen® (100 units/mL). Both will have a list price of $265.20 for a package of five KwikPens.
More than 95 percent of people using Humalog pay less than $100 for their monthly prescription at retail pharmacies because of their insurance coverage or one of Lilly’s affordability solutions. Anyone who uses a Lilly insulin can call the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center at (833) 808-1234 (9 am to 8 pm EST Monday through Friday) to see whether there is an option that reduces their out-of-pocket costs. Staffed by health care professionals, the Solution Center may provide significant savings on Lilly insulins in multiple ways, including out-of-pocket caps on what people with commercial plans pay at the pharmacy and information about how to access donated Lilly insulin at more than 150 free clinics across the country. In 2019, Lilly’s solutions helped up to 20,000 people with diabetes each month reduce their out-of-pocket costs for insulin.
PURPOSE and SAFETY SUMMARY
Important Facts About Humalog® (HU-ma-log) and Insulin Lispro Injection
Important Facts about Humalog® Mix50/50™, Humalog® Mix75/25™, and Insulin Lispro Protamine and Insulin Lispro Injectable Suspension Mix75/25
All Humalog and Insulin Lispro Injection products contain insulin lispro. Humalog Mix50/50, Humalog Mix75/25, and Insulin Lispro Protamine and Insulin Lispro Injectable Suspension Mix75/25 contain insulin lispro protamine mixed with insulin lispro.
Warnings
Do not take Humalog, Insulin Lispro Injection, Humalog Mix50/50, Humalog Mix75/25, or Insulin Lispro Protamine and Insulin Lispro Injectable Suspension Mix75/25 if you have:
Do not reuse needles or share your insulin injection supplies with other people. This includes your:
You or the other person can get a serious infection. This can happen even if you change the needle.
Do not change the type of insulin you take or your dose, unless your doctor tells you to. This could cause low or high blood sugar, which could be serious.
Do not use a syringe to remove Humalog from your prefilled pen. This can cause you to take too much insulin. Taking too much insulin can lead to severe low blood sugar. This may result in seizures or death.
Humalog, Insulin Lispro Injection, Humalog Mix50/50, Humalog Mix75/25, and Insulin Lispro Protamine and Insulin Lispro Injectable Suspension Mix75/25 may cause serious side effects. Some of these can lead to death. The possible serious side effects are:
If you are at risk of having severely low blood sugar, your doctor may prescribe a glucagon emergency kit. These are used when your blood sugar becomes too low and you are unable to take sugar by mouth. Glucagon helps your body release sugar into your bloodstream.
Common side effects
The most common side effects of Humalog, Insulin Lispro Injection, Humalog Mix50/50, Humalog Mix75/25, and Insulin Lispro Protamine and Insulin Lispro Injectable Suspension Mix75/25 are:
These are not all of the possible side effects. Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Before using
Talk with your doctor about low blood sugar and how to manage it. Also tell your doctor:
How to take
Read the Instructions for Use that come with your Humalog, Insulin Lispro Injection, Humalog Mix50/50, Humalog Mix75/25, or Insulin Lispro Protamine and Insulin Lispro Injectable Suspension Mix75/25. Be sure to take your insulin lispro product and check your blood sugar levels exactly as your doctor tells you to. Your doctor may tell you to change your dose because of illness, increased stress, or changes in your weight, diet, or physical activity level. He or she may also tell you to change the amount or time of your dose because of other medicines or different types of insulin you take.
Before injecting your insulin lispro product
You can inject your insulin dose yourself, or you can have a trained caregiver inject it for you. Make sure you or your caregiver:
When you are ready to inject
Staying safe while taking your insulin lispro product
To stay safe while taking your insulin, be sure to never inject Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix50/50, Humalog Mix75/25, or Insulin Lispro Protamine and Insulin Lispro Injectable Suspension Mix75/25 in your vein, muscle, or with an insulin pump. Also be sure not to:
Learn more
For more information, call 1-800-545-5979 or go to www.humalog.com or www.lillyinsulinlispro.com.
For additional information talk to your doctor and please see Humalog Full Prescribing Information, Insulin Lispro Injection Full Prescribing Information, Humalog Mix75/25 Full Prescribing Information, Insulin Lispro Protamine and Insulin Lispro Injectable Suspension Mix75/25 Full Prescribing Information and Humalog Mix50/50 Full Prescribing Information.
Please see Patient Information and Instructions for Use included with the product.
This summary provides basic information about Humalog, Insulin Lispro Injection, Humalog Mix50/50, Humalog Mix75/25, and Insulin Lispro Protamine and Insulin Lispro Injectable Suspension Mix75/25. It does not include all information known about these medicines. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your doctor. Be sure to talk to your doctor or other health care provider about your insulin lispro product and how to take it. Your doctor is the best person to help you decide if these medicines are right for you.
Humalog®, Humalog® Mix50/50TM, and Humalog® Mix75/25TM are trademarks or registered trademarks owned or licensed by Eli Lilly and Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates.
About Diabetes
About Lilly Diabetes
About Eli Lilly and Company
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about Humalog® Mix75/25™ (insulin lispro protamine and insulin lispro injectable suspension 100 units/mL) or Humalog® Junior KwikPen® (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL) as a treatment for patients with diabetes and reflects Lilly’s current belief. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of development and commercialization. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that Humalog® Mix75/25™ (insulin lispro protamine and insulin lispro injectable suspension 100 units/mL) or Humalog® Junior KwikPen® (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL) will be commercially successful. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly’s most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.
PP-SP-US-0143 1/2020 ©Lilly USA, LLC 2020. All rights reserved.
