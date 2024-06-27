Komodo Health Appoints Julia Goebel as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Healthcare technology company Komodo Health today announced the appointment of Julia Goebel as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As a member of the company’s executive leadership team, Julia supports overall corporate strategy and spearheads market expansion. With healthcare and Life Sciences companies increasing their reliance on Komodo for enterprise insights, Julia brings a renewed focus on how the company’s data-driven insights, platform, and AI software solutions address industry workflow challenges to reduce the burden of disease.

Over the past 10 months as head of marketing, Julia has deepened the company’s strategic approach to key customer segments, optimizing market awareness for Komodo’s full-stack technology strategy and differentiated data and software products. The CMO appointment builds on Komodo’s robust brand awareness and thought leadership recognition, aligning marketing opportunities to optimize growth.

“In the year since we welcomed Julia to Komodo, she has demonstrated a keen ability to integrate our Marketing, Digital, and Brand communications to accelerate Komodo’s growth as we scale,” said Web Sun, Co-Founder and President of Komodo Health. “As healthcare leaders prioritize how to harness AI’s transformative capabilities, Komodo is uniquely positioned to help companies modernize their insights workflow with the unmatched value of our insights, AI, and platform technology. Julia’s strategic market vision and capabilities as an experienced operator will ensure that stakeholders across the industry develop awareness and preference for Komodo’s differentiated approach to business intelligence.”

“We believe there’s a better way for the healthcare and Life Sciences industry to leverage data and AI in the insights workflow, and Komodo is charting a new course through differentiated software technology and intelligent AI deployment,” said Goebel. “My goal as CMO — and the goal of our incredible team — is to ensure that every enterprise leader understands the opportunity to adopt a better approach to everyday healthcare intelligence. Whether you are making strategic decisions as a commercial business user or as a data scientist developing complex algorithms, Komodo can unlock rapid, repeatable, and scalable insights to support leadership objectives and improve the lives of the patients served.”

Julia brings vast B2B marketing experience rooted in healthcare technology and software companies. She joined Komodo in September 2023 from Symplr, where she led growth marketing and oversaw the successful build of the revenue marketing and business development functions. Prior to Symplr, Julia was CMO at Halo Health, an investment of Bain Capital Ventures, and in an earlier role was CMO of the benefits administration software company benefitexpress prior to its acquisition by WEX. She previously worked in consulting, serving a variety of industry-leading companies, including Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Hospira, and Cardinal Health, after beginning her career as a computer programmer with Accenture. Julia holds BAs in economics and journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia and invests in executive education at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning to connect the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale — marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help enterprises create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.

