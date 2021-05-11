SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services Welcomes Dr. Jeff Hester

May 11, 2021 | 
2 min read

KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, a laboratory services focused contract research organization (CRO), is pleased to announce the expansion of their Biopharmaceutical Services team. Dr. Jeff Hester, Ph.D., joins KCAS to lead the buildup and growth of the organization’s Cell and Gene Therapy Services.

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, a laboratory services focused contract research organization (CRO), is pleased to announce the expansion of their Biopharmaceutical Services team. Dr. Jeff Hester, Ph.D., joins KCAS to lead the buildup and growth of the organization’s Cell and Gene Therapy Services.

Dr. Hester’s role will be to provide vision, leadership, and scientific expertise to advance KCAS’ investments into this rapidly growing area of drug development. He brings extensive experience with leading scientific service organizations and has decades of experience supporting BioPharma clients’ development programs. Dr. Hester’s expertise in advanced technical platforms, scientific presentations, and CRO organizational development capabilities will bring more value to the KCAS’ clients as we continue to invest in growth, technical platforms, and scientific and leadership talent.

“My role will be expanding upon KCAS’ innovative drug development services and solutions. I am delighted to focus on growing the organization’s current cell and gene therapy services into a world class offering, servicing the biotech and pharma industries. My background and experience position me to advance cell and gene therapy and CAR-T cells programs and are natural addition to KCAS’ already strong biopharmaceutical service line offerings,” stated Dr. Hester.

“Dr. Hester joining our team is a real exciting development. Jeff’s leadership at previous CROs is well regarded and we look forward to the opportunity to support Jeff and his team as we continue to invest in the business. He brings with him a very strong background in cell and gene therapy as well as vaccine development. Combined with strong technical background in Biopharmaceutical drug development and operational leadership, KCAS is now positioned to expand our service offerings in these areas with Dr. Hester’s leadership. KCAS’s recent announcement regarding acquisition by Vitruvian Partners positions us to continue investment to support our growth trajectory at KCAS,” stated John Bucksath, CEO.

Dr. Hester joins KCAS from Eurofins ViraCor, Inc based in Lee’s Summit, Missouri where he was the Vice President of Research and Development. There he was a member of the executive team with P&L responsibility for BioPharma custom bioassays and clinical diagnostics development programs. Dr. Hester earned his B.S. and Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, Ohio.

About KCAS

KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, an Integris BioServices, LLC Company, is a rapidly growing company that provides comprehensive GLP / GCP compliant development services from early discovery support through product registration and beyond. One of only a select few CROs offering both large and small molecule development with extensive capabilities and expertise, KCAS provides a truly differentiated approach to its clients who are looking for both scientific expertise and excellent customer service. KCAS’ headquarters is in Shawnee, Kansas – the Kansas City metro area and employs more than 180 employees. Visit www.kcasbio.com for more information about the Company.

Contacts

 
 

Source: KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services

People
KCAS Bio
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Caribou to stop R&D work, start ‘substantial’ job cuts
October 8, 2026
 · 
100 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Insights
Beyond equity: Why venture debt is reshaping European biotech
October 8, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Monsoon sale banner. Colorful umbrellas and rainy clouds. Autumn rain weather, realistic vector illustration. Cloud rainy season, rain stormy
Job Trends
Q3 layoffs down YOY, with 90% fewer biopharma employees affected
October 8, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing a downward graph trend
Lung cancer
ArriVent sheds nearly half of value on late-stage lung cancer miss
October 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson