Kansas City Proton Institute Begins Cancer Treatments with Advanced MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & LITTLETON, Mass.,--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kansas City Proton Institute (KCPI), the first physician-led proton therapy center in the Midwest, and Mevion Medical Systems announced today that the first four patients were treated at Kansas City Proton Institute on Dec. 19, with the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231222588583/en/

The teams from KCPI and Mevion gather to celebrate the first patient treatment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kansas City Proton Institute recently opened the doors to its new facility that houses the region’s first Mevion compact proton therapy system. The newly built KCPI facility is 34,000 square-feet, with two floors, a partial basement and ample parking for patient ease. Its central location allows patients to receive the most advanced cancer treatment in a convenient and accessible way. Kansas City Proton Institute is located at 5300 Indian Creek Parkway in Overland Park, Kan. An open house and ribbon cutting for the facility will take place in early 2024.

“We know patients have choices when it comes to cancer care, and when they choose KCPI, we want them to know they have access to the best treatments, convenient care, and knowledgeable staff,” said Dr. James Coster, radiation oncologist for Kansas City Proton Institute. “KCPI is committed to providing the most advanced form of radiation therapy in an outpatient facility making proton therapy accessible and for all patients.”

KCPI features Mevion’s industry-leading HYPERSCAN® pencil beam scanning technology for Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT) with a proton MLC. The powerful duo delivers faster and more precise, therapeutic doses of radiation to tumors while preserving surrounding healthy tissue and organs at risk, making proton therapy an ideal treatment choice for tumors near sensitive parts of the body such as the head and neck, spinal cord, breasts, esophagus, prostate, lung, bone, stomach, colon and bladder.

The MEVION S250i system at KCPI also integrates an advanced 3D imaging system and will install the C-RAD Catalyst PT surface-guided tracking system, enabling a cutting-edge Image-Guided Proton Therapy configuration for high-precision patient positioning and intra-fraction motion management.

“We congratulate Kansas City Proton Institute for starting treatment with the Mevion proton therapy system,” said Tina Yu, PhD, chief executive officer and president of Mevion Medical Systems. “Mevion is proud to be a part of KCPI’s dedication to offering this state-of-the-art cancer treatment in Kansas City and the surrounding area.”

Mevion is the system provider for 56% of the clinical single-room proton centers in the U.S. and its proton therapy systems have been used clinically for a decade to treat thousands of patients worldwide.

Proton therapy is a precise form of radiation therapy that can reduce the amount of unnecessary radiation exposure to healthy tissue, which has the potential to reduce side effects, facilitate target dose escalation, and lessen the risk of secondary malignancies. HYPERSCAN technology utilizes a unique combination of optimum spot sizes, hyper-fast layer switching and a novel multi-layer proton MLC. This powerful combination provides faster and more precise dose delivery and minimizes sensitivity to motion, allowing clinicians to deliver a full field of therapeutic radiation in a single breath-hold.

KCPI is affiliated with Kansas City Urology & Oncology (KCUC). Since 1999 KCUC has been the premier center for urology care in Kansas City. KCPI physicians have extensive experience treating an array of cancer types, including cancers of the prostate, head/neck, breast, lung, brain, gastrointestinal system, liver and skin. For more information about Kansas City Urology & Oncology, please visit www.KCUC.com.

About Kansas City Proton Institute

Kansas City Proton Institute is the Midwest’s first physician-led outpatient proton therapy center. KCPIs mission is to provide the most advanced form of radiation therapy in partnership with a patient’s existing physician care team. Kansas City Proton Institute brings together expert oncologists, clinical care teams, and researchers to improve cancer care and advance the clinical evidence for proton therapy.

About Kansas City Urology & Oncology

Since 1999 Kansas City Urology & Oncology (KCUC) has been Kansas City’s premier provider for urology care. In 2006, KCUC began providing radiation therapy and is the first urology practice in Kansas City to perform robotic prostate surgery and to provide Provenge for advanced prostate cancer. KCUC has a network of 23 office locations in Kansas and Missouri. KCUC includes a team of 33 top urologists, radiation oncologists, a medical oncologist, pathologists and 18 advanced practice providers, dedicated to the care of patients with a wide range of urological needs. KCUC is the only office-based radiation provider in the Kansas City area. For more, information about KCUC, please visit, www.KCUC.com.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion’s series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT* with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, represent the world’s most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

*The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™ is not yet available for clinical use.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231222588583/en/