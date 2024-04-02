SUBSCRIBE
Juniper Biomedical Secures Seed Funding to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Pelvic Health Disorders.

April 2, 2024 | 
2 min read

Juniper Biomedical announced today that it has successfully completed an oversubscribed $2M Series Seed financing and also has been awarded $1M through the NIH Common Fund as a winner of the NIH SPARC Neuromod Prize.

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Juniper Biomedical, a medical device company focused on developing solutions that treat pelvic health disorders such as incontinence using their unique neuromodulation micro-implant, announced today that it has successfully completed an oversubscribed $2M Series Seed financing and also has been awarded $1M through the NIH Common Fund as a winner of the NIH SPARC Neuromod Prize (https://www.neuromodprize.com/winners/), a competition designed to accelerate the development of targeted neuromodulation therapies.

The funding round, led by Auroral Holdings, a MedTech focused family office, with participation from Atma Capital, Hub Angels, Beacon Angels and other private investors, will enable Juniper Biomedical to complete numerous development and commercialization milestones for their platform neuromodulation technology. The company’s first application will offer long-term, precision therapy for patients with mixed urinary incontinence (MUI), which affects nearly 1 in 3 women.

“We are thrilled to have the support and confidence of our investors and NIH as we embark on the next phase of our journey to offer patients better care options,” said David Constantine, Co-Founder and CEO of Juniper Biomedical. “Our team will leverage these new funds to accelerate the development of transformative solutions for multiple care gaps in pelvic health.”

Juniper Biomedical has recently accelerated and has strong momentum, achieving several important preclinical and clinical milestones. The new capital will fuel the company’s expansion plans and solidify its position in the ecosystem, developing innovative neuromodulation solutions.

“We believe that Juniper Biomedical has tremendous potential for growth and disruption in pelvic health in the historically underserved patient populations,” said Larry Derose, founder of Auroral Holdings. “We are excited to partner with the company and look forward to supporting the team’s vision and innovation.”

About Juniper Biomedical:

Juniper Biomedical is developing dramatically better therapies for the millions of women and men who suffer in silence from pelvic health conditions like urinary incontinence, bowel incontinence, pelvic pain, sexual dysfunction, and pelvic floor disorders. Our solutions leverage a highly precise, low-power neuromodulation micro-implant that delivers a unique type of therapy to pelvic nerves.

