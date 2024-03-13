Jasper Health and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) Collaborate to Support Blood Cancer Patients

BOISE, Idaho, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Health, a leading virtual cancer care navigation and supportive care solution is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), a global leader in the fight against blood cancer.

This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive support and resources to blood cancer patients and their caregivers throughout their cancer experience journey. Jasper Health and LLS will work together to enhance access to free care navigation and support, education, and resources for blood cancer patients, ensuring that members have access to the latest information and support services tailored to their needs.

“We are thrilled to join forces with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to better serve individuals impacted by blood cancer,” said Greg Orr, COO of Jasper Health. “By combining our expertise and resources, we can make a significant difference in the lives of patients and families as they navigate the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.”

“We are excited to partner with Jasper Health to expand our reach and support for blood cancer patients,” said Gina Russo, Vice President of Patient Services & Strategic Partnerships for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. “Together, we can provide free, comprehensive assistance and resources to those in need, ultimately improving outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for individuals facing blood cancer.”

About Jasper Health:

Jasper Health is a healthcare technology company committed to revolutionizing cancer care navigation. Through innovative solutions and a dedicated team, Jasper Health aims to transform the oncology landscape, ensuring better outcomes for patients and healthcare providers. To learn more visit www.hellojasper.com

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society®

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

Learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center, (800) 955-4572, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

