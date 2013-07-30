SUBSCRIBE
Is Big Pharma Addicted to Fraud?

July 30, 2013 | 
1 min read

Recent news out of China raises the question once again of whether any aspect of the pharmaceutical business can be trusted. First, Chinese authorities announced they were investigating GlaxoSmithKline GSK +0.2% and other pharma companies for bribing doctors, hospitals and government officials to buy and prescribe their drugs. Glaxo is accused of using a Shanghai travel agency to funnel at least $489 million in bribes.

