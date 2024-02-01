Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Investor Update Call

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD) today announced it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2023 investor update conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 15, 2024.
The call will be available for replay via telephone starting Thursday, February 15, 2024 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, running through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 29, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or (647) 362-9199 (international) using conference ID number 1057375. The archived webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 1 year beginning approximately one hour after the call has completed.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD), an S&P SmallCap 600® company, is a leading gastrointestinal (GI) healthcare company on a mission to advance the treatment of GI diseases and redefine the standard of care for GI patients. We are pioneers in the development of LINZESS® (linaclotide), the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). LINZESS is also approved for the treatment of functional constipation in pediatric patients ages 6-17 years-old. Ironwood is also advancing apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for rare gastrointestinal diseases, including short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as several earlier stage assets. Building upon our history of GI innovation, we keep patients at the heart of our R&D and commercialization efforts to reduce the burden of GI diseases and address significant unmet needs.
Founded in 1998, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has operations in Basel, Switzerland.
We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com.
