Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size to Hit USD 1,630.73 Bn by 2033

According to the report, the global injectable drug delivery market size was estimated at USD 757.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 1,630.73 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. North America dominated the injectable drug delivery industry with the largest revenue share of 51.9% in 2023.

The injectable drug delivery market continues to expand, the dominance of oral solid dose therapeutics globally. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing adoption of biopharmaceuticals for treating chronic conditions such as arthritis and diabetes. These therapies often require parenteral administration for effective delivery. Significant advancements in needle technology have contributed to market expansion. Modern needles are engineered to facilitate less painful subcutaneous and intravenous injections while ensuring precise drug delivery from device to patient. These developments enhance patient comfort and adherence, further boosting the growth of the injectable drug delivery market.

Market Overview

The injectable drug delivery market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the increasing demand for parenteral preparations, which are sterile pharmaceutical products administered through injection. These preparations include solutions, suspensions, emulsions, powders, gels for injection, and implants, designed for intravenous (IV), intramuscular (IM), or subcutaneous (SC) administration. Biopharmaceuticals for chronic conditions like arthritis and diabetes are major contributors to this growth, necessitating precise formulation strategies and the use of biocompatible excipients to ensure stability and safety. The SAE’s 2024 Injectable Drug Delivery conference highlights industry trends, focusing on the relationship between drug product formulation and primary packaging, extractables and leachables considerations, and toxicological testing of injectable devices, underscoring ongoing innovations driving market expansion.

• In May 2024, Enable Injections and Serina Therapeutics announced an agreement to develop SER-252 in combination with infused for advanced Parkinson’s disease.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Key Takeaways

• North America accounted for the largest share 51.9% of the Injectable drug delivery industry in 2023.

• The Formulations segment of the Injectable drug delivery industry is witnessed to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

• By Therapeutic application Infectious diseases segment of the Injectable drug delivery industry holds the largest share for 2023.

• By Route of Administration Skin/Intradermal accounted for the highest share of the Injectable drug delivery industry during the forecast period.

U.S. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The U.S. injectable drug delivery market size was valued at USD 223.50 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 622.61 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2033.

In North America, the injectable drug delivery market holds a dominant position driven by robust pharmaceutical spending in Canada and expanding opportunities in Mexico. Canada’s pharmaceutical sector supports significant medical research advancements, fostering the discovery of new medicines and vaccines while contributing directly to the national economy. However, increased pharmaceutical spending poses challenges regarding allocation from public budgets or to private industry and patients. Meanwhile, Mexico’s pharmaceutical industry has seen growth and diversification, highlighted by its substantial export of critical pharmaceutical and API products to the United States, totaling over $2.5 billion in 2023. These dynamics underscore North America’s pivotal role in the global injectable drug delivery market, supported by ongoing industry expansion and cross-border trade activities.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Dynamics

Driver

Advances in Injectable and Implantable Delivery

Formulating dose forms such as injectables or implantable systems represents a crucial method for achieving prolonged drug release. Thermo-reversible gels, predominantly composed of poloxamers, are widely utilized in controlled drug delivery for systemic absorption. Examples include Pluronic F127 gels incorporating insulin or insulin-PLGA nanoparticles, demonstrating effective delivery systems. Poloxamer gels have also been applied for subcutaneous and intramuscular administration of human growth hormone, and in the development of a single-dose lidocaine injectable with extended duration. Pluronics introduced a novel depot protein injectable utilizing blends of poly (D, l-lactide)/1-methyl-2-pyrrolidone solutions, further driving growth in the injectable drug delivery market by expanding controlled-release formulation options.

Restraint

Challenges in Sterile Injectable Drug Delivery Device Development

Sterile injectable drug delivery devices face significant challenges in successful development. High-potency biologics, often highly viscous, present issues with shelf life, logistics, and commercial viability. The shelf life of these drugs depends on stringent storage conditions, and exposure to extremes of temperature, humidity, compromised packaging integrity, or light can potentially shorten their effectiveness. These complexities pose barriers to the growth of the injectable drug delivery market, necessitating innovative solutions in packaging, storage, and logistics to overcome these challenges and unlock market potential.

Opportunity

Growth Potential in Prefilled Syringes and Connected Drug Delivery Systems

Prefilled syringes represent a user-friendly option that enhances ease and safety in dose delivery, offering patients a straightforward administration process with predefined volumes, thereby promoting improved compliance. The advent of Pharma 4.0 is driving the integration of injection systems with information technology, leading to a new generation of connected autoinjectors, infusion pumps, and other drug delivery technologies. These advanced systems not only simplify dosing but also provide healthcare providers and patients with enhanced digital visibility and insights into treatment courses. This convergence presents significant opportunities in the injectable drug delivery market by combining personalized dosing capabilities with robust data capture and reporting functionalities.

• In June 2024, Aptar Digital Health and SHL Medical entered a strategic partnership to optimize the patient experience with self-injectable therapies.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Trends

• Biologics and Complex Therapeutics: There’s a growing demand for injectable delivery systems capable of administering biologics such as antibodies, proteins, and peptides. These substances often require specialized formulations and delivery mechanisms to ensure stability and efficacy.

• Autoinjectors and Pen Devices: There’s a shift towards patient-centric devices like autoinjectors and pen devices. These are designed for self-administration, offering convenience, portability, and improved adherence to treatment regimens.

• Needle-Free Technologies: Innovations in needle-free injectors are gaining traction, driven by the need to reduce needlestick injuries, improve patient comfort, and eliminate needle disposal issues. These technologies use mechanisms like jet injectors or microneedles.

• Connected Devices: The integration of injectable devices with digital health technologies is on the rise. These connected devices can track dosing schedules, monitor patient adherence, and provide data to healthcare providers in real-time.

• Long-Acting Formulations: There’s an emphasis on developing sustained-release formulations that reduce the frequency of injections. This approach improves patient compliance and can lead to better therapeutic outcomes for chronic conditions.

• Customization and Personalization: There’s a trend towards personalized medicine, driving the development of injectable drug delivery systems that can be tailored to individual patient needs, such as dosage adjustments based on genetic factors or disease progression.

• Regulatory Considerations: Regulatory agencies are focusing on ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of injectable drug delivery systems. Companies are increasingly investing in meeting these stringent regulatory requirements to gain market approval.

• Global Market Expansion: The market for injectable drug delivery systems is expanding globally, driven by increasing healthcare access, aging populations, and rising chronic disease burdens in emerging economies.

Report Highlights

By Type

The formulation segment within the injectable drug delivery industry is experiencing significant growth during the forecast period, driven by advancements in injectable depot formulations. These formulations offer a distinct advantage in the parenteral landscape by reducing the frequency of required injections, thereby enhancing effectiveness and improving patient compliance. Long-acting injectable (LAI) formulations, in particular, provide numerous benefits over traditional oral formulations by enabling sustained drug release over extended periods. This characteristic not only reduces dosing frequency but also enhances patient adherence and optimizes therapeutic outcomes. As a result, LAI formulations are increasingly favored for their ability to address diverse medical needs across therapeutic areas, further bolstering growth in the formulation segment of the injectable drug delivery market.

By Therapeutic Application

Within the injectable drug delivery industry, the infectious diseases segment commands the highest market share. Injectable drugs are extensively adopted for treating chronic infections like HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis (TB). In the case of TB, treatment often combines oral antibiotics with injectable drugs such as rifampin, isoniazid, and streptomycin. This therapeutic approach underscores the critical role of injectable formulations in managing infectious diseases, contributing significantly to the market’s growth. The demand for effective, targeted treatments for these conditions continues to drive innovation and investment in injectable drug delivery technologies tailored to infectious disease management.

By Site of Administration

The skin/intradermal segment of the injectable drug delivery industry is witnessing significant growth during the forecast period. Intradermal injections are typically administered on the volar surface of the forearm or deltoid region, involving the insertion of a needle parallel to the arm’s long axis to create a small bleb with the injection material. Recent advancements include the evaluation of new intradermal injection devices for delivering vaccines, such as rabies. Studies have shown that intradermal administration of a reduced dose (25%) of rabies vaccine can achieve equivalent antibody titers and seroconversion rates compared to full intramuscular doses. This demonstrates the potential of intradermal delivery to enhance vaccine efficacy and patient outcomes, driving increased adoption and innovation in the skin/intradermal segment of the injectable drug delivery market.

By Distribution Channel

The hospital segment led the injectable drug delivery market in 2023. hospital segment led the injectable drug delivery market. Many injectable drugs are used in specialized procedures and surgeries that are primarily conducted in hospitals. For instance, anesthetics and post-operative pain management drugs are typically administered via injections in a hospital setting. Hospitals handle more complex and severe medical cases that require sophisticated treatments, often delivered through injections. These include cancer treatments, emergency medications, and intensive care drugs.

Recent Developments

• In January 2024, Amneal launched a record number of 39 new retail and injectable products in 2023, including 13 in Q4 2023.

• In January 2024, Kindeva Drug Delivery acquired Summit Biosciences, a specialized nasal drug development and manufacturing organization.

• In January 2022, West announced a landmark collaboration with Corning in pharmaceutical injectable drug delivery.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Top Key Companies:

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.),

• Pfizer Inc. (U.S.),

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel),

• Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.),

• Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.),

• Sandoz (Germany),

• Terumo (Japan),

• Schott AG (Germany),

• Gerresheimer (Germany),

• Ypsomed (Switzerland),

• B. Braun Melsungens (Germany)

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Injectable Drug Delivery market.

By Devices

• Conventional Injection Devices

• By material

o Glass

o Plastic

• By Product

o Fillable Syringes

o Prefilled Syringes

• By Usability

o Reusable Injection Devices

o Disposable Injection Devices

• Self-injection devices

• Needle-free Injectors

• By Product

o Fillable Needle-free Injectors

o Prefilled Needle-free Injectors

• By Technology

o Jet-based Needle-free Injectors

o Spring-based Needle-free Injectors

• Laser-powered needle free-injectors

o Vibration-based Needle-free Injectors

• By Usability

o Reusable needle-free Injectors

o Disposable needle-free Injectors

• Autoinjectors

• By Product

o Fillable Autoinjectors

o Prefilled Autoinjectors

• By Technology

o Automated Autoinjectors

o Manual Autoinjectors

• By Design

o Standardized Autoinjectors

o Customized Autoinjectors

• By Usability

o Reusable Autoinjectors

o Disposable Autoinjectors

• Pen Injectors

• By Product

o Single-chambered Pen Injectors

o Dual-chambered Pen Injectors

• By Design

o Standard Pen Injectors

o Customized Pen Injectors

• By Usability

o Reusable Pen Injectors

o Disposable Pen Injectors

• Wearable Injectors

• Other Devices

• FORMULATIONS

• CONVENTIONAL DRUG DELIVERY FORMULATIONS

o Solutions

o Reconstituted/Lyophilized formulations

o Suspensions

o Emulsions

• NOVEL DRUG DELIVERY FORMULATIONS

o Colloidal dispersions

o Niosomes

o Liposomes

o Polymeric/mixed micelles

o Nanoparticles

o Solid-lipid nanoparticles

o Nanosuspensions

o Nanoemulsions

• MICROPARTICLES

o Microspheres

o Microcapsules

• LONG-ACTING INJECTION FORMULATIONS

By Formulation Packaging

• Introduction

• Amp0ules

• Vials

• Cartridges

• Bottles

By Therapeutic Application

• Introduction

• Autoimmune diseases

o Rheumatoid arthritis

o Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

o Crohn’s Disease

o Psoriasis

o Other Autoimmune Diseases

• HORMONAL DISORDERS

o Diabetes

o Anemia

o Reproductive health disease

o Antithrombotic/thrombolytic therapy

o Osteoporosis

o growth hormone deficiency(ghd)

• Orphan diseases

• Cancer

• Infectious diseases

• Other therapeutic applications

o Pain management

o Allergies

o Aesthetic treatment

o Hepatitis c

o Hemophilia

By Usage Pattern

• Introduction

• Curative care

• Immunization

• Others

By Site of Administration

• Introduction

• Skin(Intradermal and subcutaneous)

• Circulatory/Musculoskeletal system (Intravenous, Intracardiac, Intramuscular and Intraperitoneal)

• Organs (Intravitreal and Intra-articular)

• Central Nervous system ( Intracerebral and intrathecal)

By Distribution Channel

• Introduction

• Hospitals

• Retail Pharmacy stores

By Patient Care Setting

• Introduction

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home care settings

• Other facilities of Use

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

