IMUNON to Report Topline Results from the Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study with IMNN-001 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer Tomorrow

Results to be announced at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, conference call to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a clinical-stage company in late-stage development with its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, will issue a news release announcing topline results from the Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study with IMNN-001 in patients with advanced ovarian cancer tomorrow, July 30, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, and will host an investment community conference call to discuss the results and answer questions at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. IMNN-001 is the Company’s interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy based on its TheraPlas™ technology.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 833-816-1132 (Toll-Free/North America) or 412-317-0711 (International/Toll) and ask for the IMUNON call. A live webcast of the call will be available here.

Participants are encouraged to preregister for the call here.

The call will be archived for replay through August 13, 2024. The replay can be accessed at 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll-Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll-Free) or 412-317-0088 (International Toll), using the replay access code 7783601. A webcast of the call will be available here for 90 days.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the coding of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is developed for the delivery of DNA-coded viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has entered a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). IMUNON will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit www.imunon.com.

Contacts:

IMUNON LHA Investor Relations David Gaiero Kim Sutton Golodetz 978-376-6352 212-838-3777 dgaiero@imunon.com kgolodetz@lhai.com

# # #