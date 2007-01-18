ImmuneRegen BioSciences, Inc. Retains Battelle For Radiation And Infectious Disease Testing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ImmuneRegen BioSciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of IR BioSciences Holdings, Inc. , today announced it has retained Battelle, the world’s largest independent research and development organization, as an accredited testing facility. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Battelle will perform laboratory services on ImmuneRegen’s behalf on its proprietary compound, Homspera(TM). Battelle currently manages or co-manages five national laboratories for the U.S. Department of Energy. ImmuneRegen plans to utilize Battelle’s services immediately to help them perform various studies in support of their two Homspera-based products Viprovex(TM) and Radilex(TM) and to explore additional immunomodulatory properties (e.g., as an adjuvant) in various model systems. These studies could support and expand upon ongoing product development activities.

“We are very happy to announce our relationship with Battelle and are excited to have their expertise and welcome their role in helping evaluate our compound as a candidate for therapeutic, prophylactic and adjuvant use against these Threats of the 21st Century -- acute radiation sickness and infectious diseases such as avian influenza, seasonal influenza and anthrax,” said ImmuneRegen’s CEO Michael Wilhelm.

ImmuneRegen’s newly hired Senior Director of Product Development and Regulatory Affairs Hal Siegel, Ph.D. added, “Battelle’s facilities and demonstrated expertise are a perfect match for our ongoing studies in radiation protection, influenza and anthrax. Their relationships with the National Laboratories and their substantial in-house capabilities provide us with a single contact point for managing our expanding research on the immunomodulatory effects of Homspera in a number of small animal and large animal model systems against different immune challenges and will facilitate the transition into safety studies and non-human primate models as ImmuneRegen moves toward FDA filings later this year.”

“Battelle looks forward to the opportunity to work with ImmuneRegen BioSciences, Inc. on its exciting new drug candidate,” said Michael J. Brooker, Battelle’s Vice President. “As drug development becomes more and more challenging, Battelle is constantly assessing new ways to intermix our capabilities into programs that produce the best science possible. The combination of scientists from ImmuneRegen, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Battelle is unique and will provide the opportunity to create new models to evaluate treatments for both radiation poisoning and infectious disease.”

Along with maintaining independent laboratory and management facilities worldwide, including world-class toxicology laboratories in Columbus, Ohio and Richland, Washington, Battelle is responsible for managing a number of National Laboratories, including the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, in Richland, Washington, which is co-located with their private facilities for inhalation studies and radiobiology, as well as significant intellectual resources in these and other specific areas of interest to ImmuneRegen.

About Radilex and Viprovex

Radilex is the trade name used in referring to formulations of Homspera for potential indications for treatment of exposure to ionizing radiation. Viprovex is the trade name used in referring to formulations of Homspera for potential indications for treatment of viral and bacterial infections. Homspera is a generic name used by the Company to describe the synthetic peptide Sar9, Met (O2)11-Substance P. Sar9, Met (O2)11-Substance P is an analog of the naturally occurring human neuropeptide Substance P, which can be found throughout the body, including in the airways of humans and many other species. All of the Company’s research and development efforts are early, pre-clinical stage and Homspera, as Viprovex and Radilex, has only undergone exploratory studies to evaluate its biological activity in small animals.

About ImmuneRegen BioSciences, Inc.

IR BioSciences Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary ImmuneRegen BioSciences, Inc., is a development stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of Homspera(TM) and its derivatives Radilex(TM) and Viprovex(TM), which are under study as candidate therapeutic countermeasures for multiple homeland security bioterrorism threats. Homspera is derived from Substance P, a naturally occurring peptide immunomodulator. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.immuneregen.com.

About Battelle

Battelle is the world’s largest independent research and development organization, with 20,000 employees in more than 120 locations worldwide, including five national laboratories Battelle manages or co-manages for the U.S. Department of Energy. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Battelle conducts $3.7 billion in R&D annually through contract research, laboratory management, and technology commercialization. Battelle provides innovative solutions to some of the world’s most important problems including global climate change, sustainable energy technologies, high performance materials, next generation healthcare diagnostics and therapeutics, and advanced security solutions for people, infrastructure, and the nation. Battelle has a long history of developing successful commercial products in collaboration with its clients, ranging from products to fight diabetes, cancer and heart disease to the development of the office copier machine (Xerox). As a non-profit charitable trust with an eye toward the future, Battelle actively supports and promotes science and math education.

Statements about the Company’s future expectations, including statements about the potential for the Company’s drug candidates, science and technology, and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These future events may not occur as and when expected, if at all, and, together with the Company’s business, are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from expected results as a result of a number of factors, including the fact that preliminary results involved only a small number of test mice, the subsequent investigations were limited in scope, the uncertainties inherent in research and development collaborations, pre-clinical and clinical trials and product development programs, (including, but not limited to the fact that future results or research and development efforts may prove less encouraging than current results or cause side effects not observed in current pre-clinical trials) the evaluation of potential opportunities, the level of corporate expenditures and monies available for further studies, capital market conditions, and others set forth in the Company’s periodic report on Form 10-QSB for the three months ended September 30, 2006 and on Form 10-KSB for the twelve months ended December 31, 2005 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There are no guarantees that any of the Company’s proposed products will prove to be commercially successful. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

