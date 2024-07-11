Imidex and Spesana Form Strategic Partnership to Impact Early Lung Cancer Detection and Patient Outcomes

DENVER, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spesana, a leader in personalized medicine technology for clinicians, diagnostic labs and pharmaceutical companies including the oncology specialty, and Imidex, developer of VisiRad XR, an FDA-cleared computer aided detection technology that identifies lung nodules and masses in chest X-rays, are thrilled to announce their partnership to transform lung cancer detection and patient care.



Through a collaborative clinical study design, Imidex and Spesana will combine their technologies to measure the impact of AI on improving lung nodule and mass detection. VisiRad XR, Imidex’s cutting-edge AI detection algorithm, will be integrated with Spesana’s state-of-the-art medical data and clinical workflow platform to study how many additional lung nodules and masses can be detected in existing chest X-rays during usual care. Using the data, Imidex and Spesana aim to quantify downstream lung cancer detection rates, identify at-risk patients for clinical trials through screening, and evaluate the potential use of liquid biopsies resulting from nodule detection on chest X-rays.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, with most cases detected too late for successful treatment. VisiRad XR’s computer vision technology provides a powerful second-read capability for radiologists, arming them with 83% sensitivity in detecting lung nodules and masses, findings that are frequently overlooked. By collaborating with Spesana to bring VisiRad XR to a broader set of providers and patients, Imidex aims to demonstrate the capability of chest x-ray based AI to be the front end for lung nodule screening and detection.

Spesana’s platform is designed to accelerate the movement of patients to the right specialists through a unified medical record, enhancing clinical workflows with real-time collaboration and decision support based on real-world data and molecular diagnostics results. Spesana’s Authorize product is designed to reduce time and friction in the prior authorization process, therefore increasing the speed to optimal care. By integrating VisiRad XR’s AI insights, Spesana aims to empower healthcare providers with comprehensive patient views, intelligent diagnostic order intake, and digital results, ensuring seamless and efficient care pathways.

“Imagine a world where lung cancer is detected early, treatment begins sooner, and patients have a fighting chance for a better prognosis,” said Carla Balch, CEO of Spesana. “Our partnership now extends the comprehensive nature of precision medicine by adding imaging diagnostics to our deep existing molecular diagnostic capabilities.”

“Imidex is deploying our leading FDA 510(k) cleared algorithm for lung nodule and mass detection to improve the screening of potential future lung cancer patients,” said Wes Bolsen, CEO of Imidex. “Our collaboration with Spesana will equip healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies with the tools they need to identify lung nodules earlier, improve patient outcomes, and optimize healthcare resources.”

