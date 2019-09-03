Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Welcomes New Rheumatologist

DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the United States, is excited to welcome Sheela Metgud, MD , fellowship-trained rheumatologist. Dr. Metgud will practice out of IBJI’s Morton Grove and Wilmette clinic locations, starting on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Dr. Metgud was born and raised in New Jersey, completed her medical training at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College in Pune, India and completed her fellowship in Rheumatology at Loyola University. Dr. Metgud finds inspiration in the challenges faced within the growing scope of autoimmune and chronic diseases. Her philosophy toward medicine focuses on the patient. Through an evidence-based approach, Dr. Metgud wants her patients to enjoy comfortable and fulfilling lives, despite prevailing chronic conditions. This aim motivates her to further practice in this niche field and unravel the modern complexities of medicine. “I take the time to talk with my patients to learn about their goals, lifestyle and thoroughly answers their questions and concerns. I believe that the more my patients know about their rheumatologic problems, the better they are enabled to make informed decisions about their treatment,” says Dr. Metgud. Dr. Metgud offers her expertise in the following: Rheumatology

Arthritis

Osteoporosis

Osteoarthritis

Connective tissue disease

Vasculitis (Wegener’s, microscopic polyangitis, giant cell arteritis)

Muscle pain

Polymyalgia rheumatica

Sarcoidosis

Fibromyalgia

Sciatica

Gout

Muscle inflammation

Joint pain

Scleroderma

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)

Antiphospholipid syndrome

Immune problems of pregnancy To learn more about Dr. Metgud or to request an appointment, please visit ibji.com . About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute is one of the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S. More than 100 board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians and surgeons treat children and adults, with expertise in every orthopedic specialty. IBJI offers patients collaborative, integrated care including advanced MRI and bone density diagnostics, sports training and medicine, rheumatology, podiatry, pain management, wellness, rehabilitation, and surgical and non-surgical treatments and therapies. IBJI has more than 20 locations throughout Chicago and the suburbs. IBJI’s OrthoAccess walk-in clinics offer same day immediate orthopedic care. IBJI was founded in 1990 and incorporates decades of experience from highly-skilled and respected provider teams. For more information, please visit www.IBJI.com . View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illinois-bone--joint-institute-welcomes-new-rheumatologist-300910971.html SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute