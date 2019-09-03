Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the United States, is excited to welcome Sheela Metgud, MD, fellowship-trained rheumatologist.
|
DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the United States, is excited to welcome Sheela Metgud, MD, fellowship-trained rheumatologist. Dr. Metgud will practice out of IBJI’s Morton Grove and Wilmette clinic locations, starting on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Dr. Metgud was born and raised in New Jersey, completed her medical training at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College in Pune, India and completed her fellowship in Rheumatology at Loyola University.
Dr. Metgud finds inspiration in the challenges faced within the growing scope of autoimmune and chronic diseases. Her philosophy toward medicine focuses on the patient. Through an evidence-based approach, Dr. Metgud wants her patients to enjoy comfortable and fulfilling lives, despite prevailing chronic conditions. This aim motivates her to further practice in this niche field and unravel the modern complexities of medicine.
“I take the time to talk with my patients to learn about their goals, lifestyle and thoroughly answers their questions and concerns. I believe that the more my patients know about their rheumatologic problems, the better they are enabled to make informed decisions about their treatment,” says Dr. Metgud.
Dr. Metgud offers her expertise in the following:
To learn more about Dr. Metgud or to request an appointment, please visit ibji.com.
About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illinois-bone--joint-institute-welcomes-new-rheumatologist-300910971.html
SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute