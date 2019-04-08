Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Announces Opening of Downtown Palatine Physical Therapy Clinic

The clinic is located at 25 W. Wilson Street, Palatine, IL 60067.
PALATINE, Ill., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the United States, announced today the opening of the Palatine Physical Therapy Clinic. The clinic is located at 25 W. Wilson Street, Palatine, IL 60067.
With integrated care and a convenient location in downtown Palatine, this clinic is an extension of the IBJI brand that you know and love. As with our other IBJI locations, Palatine can help patients address any orthopedic issues that they may have. Whether it’s your knee, back or shoulder, Sports Medicine, or Work Conditioning, IBJI is there to help you move and live better.
The Palatine clinic will also feature an innovative approach to managing joint pain through the OrthoHealth program. This program focuses on increasing your resting metabolic rate to help alleviate joint pain. OrthoHealth will help you change modifiable factors that affect metabolic rate. By changing your sleep, stress, diet and exercise habits, you can live a healthier and pain-free life.
Hours
Now accepting appointments. Call (847) 464-3901, fax (847) 359-1035 or visit ibji.com.
