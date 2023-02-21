SUBSCRIBE
IDEXX Laboratories to Present at Two Upcoming March 2023 Institutional Investor Conferences

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, will participate in two upcoming conferences.

  • Thursday, March 2, 10:00 am EST – Brian McKeon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Schreck, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Veterinary Software and Services and Corporate Accounts, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BofA Securities Animal Health Summit.
  • Monday, March 6, 10:25 am EST – Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.

Individuals can access the live audio webcasts of the presentations through links on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the presentations will be available via the same link.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs nearly 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit www.idexx.com.

