iCAD Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

NASHUA, N.H., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered breast health solutions, today reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights (Year over Year Performance):

Total ARR was $9.0 million, up 10%

million, up Total revenues were $5.0 million, up 14%

million, up Gross Profit Margin % was 83%, up from 82%

up from GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations ($1.2) million, improvement from ($3.1) million

million, improvement from million Operating cash flow was ($1.2) million, improvement from ($1.5) million

“Over the past year, we have demonstrated strong execution of our three-phased transformation plan that has positioned iCAD for growth and created a platform to drive additional shareholder value,” said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD, Inc. “Phases 1 and 2 of our transformation plan focused on realigning the company’s base and strengthening its foundation. These efforts stabilized cash burn, fortified leadership, increased cash on hand and repositioned iCAD for growth in 2024 and beyond. Phase 3, “Investing in Growth,” commenced this quarter with a focus on expanding into key accounts and new markets. We are seeing the early signs of success from our key growth initiatives that included targeted lead generation programs, a revamped commercial model, strategic additions to the sales team, and new enhancements to our ProFound Breast Health Suite including release of ProFound Cloud.”

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $5.0 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 14%, as compared to the first quarter of 2023.

(in 000’s) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Product revenue $ 3,102 $ 2,460 $ 642 26.1 % Service and supplies revenue 1,852 1,874 (22 ) -1.2 % Total revenue $ 4,954 $ 4,334 $ 620 14.3 %

Gross Profit: Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $4.1 million, or 83% of revenue, as compared to $3.5 million, or 82% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $5.6 million, an 18% decrease from $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations: Net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 was ($1.2) million, or ($0.05) per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of ($3.1) million, or ($0.12) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss from continuing operations: Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below, for the first quarter of 2024 was ($1.2) million, or ($0.05) per diluted share, as compared to a Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss of ($2.9) million, or ($0.12) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Please refer to the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures” and the accompanying financial table included at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss results for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below, for the first quarter of 2024 was a loss of ($1.1) million compared to a loss of $(2.4) million in the first quarter of 2023. Please refer to the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures” and the accompanying financial table included at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA results for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents were $20.3 million as of March 31, 2024. iCAD believes it has sufficient cash resources to fund its planned operations with no need to raise additional funding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In its quarterly news releases, conference calls, slide presentations or webcasts, the Company may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the condensed consolidated financial statements. When analyzing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures as a substitute for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s quarterly news releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.icadmed.com

About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit www.icadmed.com.

iCAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

Mar 31, Dec 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,284 $ 21,670 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $298 and $277 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 6,515 6,392 Inventory, net 750 917 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,495 699 Total current assets $ 29,044 $ 29,678 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,136 and $1,045 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,938 1,823 Operating lease assets 522 461 Other assets 299 849 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $8,500 and $8,488 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 136 148 Goodwill 8,362 8,362 Deferred tax assets 94 97 Total assets $ 40,395 $ 41,418 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 635 $ 712 Accrued and other expenses 1,755 2,448 Lease payable—current portion 216 188 Deferred revenue—current portion 3,554 3,400 Total current liabilities 6,160 6,748 Lease payable, net of current 306 273 Deferred revenue, net of current 1,462 974 Deferred tax 7 6 Total liabilities 7,935 8,001 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued. — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 60,000,000 shares; issued 26,540,030 as of both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; outstanding 26,354,199 as of both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 265 265 Additional paid-in capital 306,515 306,250 Accumulated deficit (272,905 ) (271,683 ) Treasury stock at cost, 185,831 shares as of both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (1,415 ) (1,415 ) Total stockholders’ equity 32,460 33,417 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 40,395 $ 41,418

iCAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: Products $ 3,102 $ 2,460 Services 1,852 1,874 Total revenue 4,954 4,334 Cost of revenue: Products 480 425 Services 321 345 Amortization and depreciation 40 21 Total cost of revenue 841 791 Gross profit 4,113 3,543 Operating expenses: Engineering and product development 1,507 1,516 Marketing and sales 2,082 2,360 General and administrative 1,902 2,853 Amortization and depreciation 63 54 Total operating expenses 5,554 6,783 Loss from operations (1,441 ) (3,240 ) Other income/ (expense): Interest expense — — Interest income 203 151 Other income (expense), net 20 3 Other income (expense), net 223 154 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,218 ) (3,086 ) Provision for income taxes (4 ) (5 ) Loss from continuing operations (1,222 ) (3,091 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations — (687 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (1,222 ) $ (3,778 ) Net loss per share: Loss from continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.12 ) Loss from discontinued operations, basic and diluted $ - $ (0.03 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing loss per share: 26,354 25,261

iCAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,222 ) $ (3,778 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operating activities: Amortization 12 46 Depreciation 91 78 Non-cash lease expense 60 161 Bad debt provision 21 — Stock-based compensation 265 586 Deferred tax 1 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (144 ) 1,517 Inventory 167 523 Prepaid and other assets (246 ) 363 Accounts payable (77 ) (120 ) Accrued and other expenses (693 ) (468 ) Lease liabilities (60 ) (177 ) Deferred revenue 642 (264 ) Total adjustments 42 2,250 Net cash used for operating activities (1,180 ) (1,528 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (106 ) (122 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (100 ) — Net cash used for investing activities (206 ) (122 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,386 ) (1,650 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,670 21,313 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 20,284 $ 19,663 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ — $ — Amendment to right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 121 $ —

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures and Definitions

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. However, management believes that in order to understand the Company’s short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Management also uses results of operations before such items to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in the Company’s ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of the Company’s ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing the Company’s financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to its peers and competitors.

Management defines “Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA” as the sum of GAAP Net Loss before provisions for interest expense, other income, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, tax expense, severance, gain on sale of assets, loss on disposal of assets, acquisition and litigation related expenses. Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an indicator of the Company’s operational strength and performance of its business and a good measure of its historical operating trends, in particular the extent to which ongoing operations impact the Company’s overall financial performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of the Company’s GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, the Company’s financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management excludes each of the items identified below from the applicable non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth with respect to that excluded item:

Interest expense: The Company excludes interest expense which includes interest from the facility agreement, interest on capital leases and interest on the convertible debentures from its non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Stock-based compensation expense: excluded as these are non-cash expenses that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of the Company’s business, and also because the total amount of expense is partially outside of the Company’s control as it is based on factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our performance during the period in which the expense is incurred.

Amortization and Depreciation: Purchased assets and intangibles are amortized over a period of several years and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after they are acquired. Accordingly, these non-cash items are not considered by management in making operating decisions, and management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations. Thus, including such charges does not accurately reflect the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Severance and Furlough: The Company has incurred severance and furlough expenses in connection with restructuring and in connection with the separation of its former CEO. The Company excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items can vary significantly and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, management believes that such items do not have a direct correlation to future business operations.

Loss on fair value of convertible debentures. The Company excludes this non-cash item as it is not considered by management in making operating decisions, and management believes that such item does not have a direct correlation to future business operations.

Litigation related: These expenses consist primarily of settlement, legal and other professional fees related to litigation. The Company excludes these costs from its non-GAAP measures primarily because the Company believes that these costs have no direct correlation to the core operations of the Company.

Loss on extinguishment of debt: The Company excludes this non-cash item as it is not considered by management in making operating decisions, and management believes that such item does not have a direct correlation to future business operations.

On occasion in the future, there may be other items, such as loss on extinguishment of debt, significant asset impairments, restructuring charges or significant gains or losses from contingencies that the Company may exclude if it believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

Definitions

Starting in the third quarter of 2023, the Company began reporting Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) with each quarterly earnings announcement. The Company’s management believes this is a useful metric for purposes of assessing progress in transitioning to a subscription-based business model. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent our revenue under U.S. GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start dates, end dates, cancellations, and renewal rates. Subscription ARR is not intended to be a replacement for forecasts of revenue. The following are the variations of ARR the Company intends to present:

Total ARR (T-ARR) represents the annualized value of subscription license, maintenance contracts and active cloud services at the end of a reporting period. Maintenance Services ARR (M-ARR) represents the annualized value of active perpetual license maintenance service contracts at the end of the reporting period. Subscription ARR (S-ARR) represents the annualized value of active subscription or term licenses at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR (C-ARR) represents the annualized value of active cloud services contracts at the end of a reporting period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the Company’s “Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA”

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations $ (1,222 ) $ (3,091 ) Interest expense — — Interest income (203 ) (151 ) Other expense (20 ) (3 ) Stock compensation 265 586 Depreciation & amortization 103 75 Severance and Furlough — 172 Tax expense 4 5 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,073 ) $ (2,407 )

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations $ (1,222 ) $ (3,091 ) Adjustments to Net Loss: Severance and Furlough — 172 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss from continuing operations $ (1,222 ) $ (2,919 ) Net Loss per share from continuing operations —basic and diluted GAAP Loss from continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.12 ) Adjustments to Net Loss (as detailed above) — 0.01 Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.05 ) $ (0.12 )



