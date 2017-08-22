Humanetics To Present Data At Department Of Defense Scientific Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minneapolis-based Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) has been invited to present at the Military Health System Research Symposium, which will be held August 27th through the 29th in Kissimmee Florida. This event is focused on identifying new opportunities to improve the performance and safety of U.S. military personnel and is the only scientific meeting completely dedicated to the unique medical needs of Warfighters. Michael Kaytor, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development at Humanetics, has been invited to give an oral presentation on the development of Humanetics’ proprietary radioprotectant, BIO 300. Humanetics was selected to present from among nearly 2,000 submissions.

BIO 300 was originally developed as a radioprotectant by researchers at the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute (AFRRI) in Bethesda Maryland and was exclusively licensed to Humanetics for advanced development and commercialization. BIO 300 is an oral drug that can be taken by Warfighters to provide protection against the effects of radiation from a radiological or nuclear event.

At present, there are no FDA-approved prophylactic medical countermeasures to prevent or lessen both acute and delayed injuries to Warfighters and first responders who may be exposed to radiation. The development of a medical countermeasure for radiation exposure that can be used prophylactically will significantly enhance the warfighting mission by sustaining unit effectiveness, and is critical for operational preparedness in nuclear or radiological threat environments. These agents are essential for the prevention of radiation exposure casualties and preserving the Warfighter’s effectiveness.

“I look forward to sharing the latest developments for BIO 300 at the Military Health Research Symposium,” said Dr. Kaytor. “BIO 300 could transform our capacity to protect against nuclear and radiological events, with significant implications for the Department of Defense, the men and women who serve our country, and anyone who may risk exposure.”

BIO 300 is in development for prevention and mitigation of toxicities associated with radiation exposure. The drug is also in development for oncology applications and is in a Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial in lung cancer patients being treated with radiation and chemotherapy. This trial is assessing the drug’s ability to protect patients’ lungs from toxicities caused by radiation used to treat tumors.

Humanetics Corporation is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasure uses. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.