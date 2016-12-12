How Drugs Like Tylenol Are Saving The U.S. $102 Billion

From pain relievers to indigestion relief to toothpaste, many of the health products you use every day don’t come from a pharmacist.

These products, known collectively as “consumer healthcare,” are part of a massive, $502 billion market, according to 2013 data from Accenture.

Brian McNamara, the new CEO of the consumer healthcare branch of drug company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), recently told Business Insider that this market — especially over-the-counter drugs — help the US save a lot of money on healthcare.