High Throughput Genomics, Inc. Names Fredrick Pollock VP of Corporate Development

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HTG, Inc., provider of the quantitative Nuclease Protection Assay (qNPA™) system and service partner for the life sciences industry, today announced it has appointed Fredrick L. Pollock to Vice President of Corporate Development. Pollock will be responsible for leading commercial sales efforts in the academic and research markets, spearheading efforts for bio-marker and signature discovery collaborations and supporting commercialization efforts for the company’s mid-density array product line.