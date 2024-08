TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HTG, Inc., provider of the qNPA system, a novel array-based gene expression assay technology and service partner for the life sciences industry, today announced that it has appointed Billie-Jo (BJ) Kerns as the vice president of strategic marketing and business development. Kerns is responsible for developing and implementing HTG’s strategic marketing plan and business development strategy including HTG’s entry into diagnostics.