Helix and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Drive Drug Discovery Innovation Through Clinico-Genomic Data

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Helix, a leading population genomics company and provider of precision medicine genomics solutions, today announced a groundbreaking multi-year agreement with Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX), a leading clinical-stage TechBio company decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery.

Recursion will have access to de-identified clinico-genomic data, collected from research participants who consent to participate in Helix’s extensive research network, which includes health systems from across the US. These population-scale cohorts, consisting of full longitudinal clinical records paired with genomic data, span multiple germline therapeutic areas. Recursion plans to utilize this data to train causal AI models to accelerate drug discovery, design biomarkers, and develop patient stratification strategies across a range of disease states.

“Recursion’s AI-enabled drug discovery strategy relies on access to diverse multimodal datasets. By combining the Helix clinico-genomic dataset with over [25] petabytes of Recursion’s proprietary biological and chemical data, we hope to unlock new insights that will allow us to increase the speed, efficacy, and scale in the development of precision medicines across a wide range of diseases,” said Matt Kinn, Senior Vice President of Business Development of Recursion.

“This partnership with Recursion Pharmaceuticals highlights the value of Helix’s precision health network in driving drug discovery and development of new treatments for germline conditions,” said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Helix. “By integrating real-world data and genomics, Helix supports its life sciences partners in optimizing target discovery, better understanding complex disease mechanisms, and studying safety and efficacy profiles, all of which significantly accelerate the development of precision treatments.”

About Helix

Helix is the leading population genomics company, enabling health systems, life sciences organizations and payers to accelerate the integration of genomic data into patient care and therapeutic development. Learn more at https://www.helix.com/life-sciences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240624651491/en/