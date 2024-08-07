Halia Therapeutics’ CEO, Dr. David J. Bearss, to Present Groundbreaking Research on Chronic Inflammation and Aging at the 3rd Edition Global Longevity Federation

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. David J. Bearss, President and CEO, and a renowned drug developer, will be giving an oral presentation highlighting the company’s latest research on the impact of chronic inflammation on human health span and aging at the 3rd Edition Global Longevity Federation, held on August 12-13, 2024, in Rome, Italy.

Presentation Title: The Impact of Chronic Inflammation on Human Health Span and Aging

Date and Time: August 12, 2024, from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. CET

Abstract: Chronic inflammation has emerged as a pivotal factor influencing health span and aging, playing a crucial role in the onset and progression of age-related diseases. Dr. Bearss’ research delves into the complex relationship between chronic inflammation and human health span, highlighting its significant impact on aging processes. Chronic inflammation, marked by persistent immune system activation, affects cellular and molecular pathways related to aging. By dysregulating inflammatory mediators such as cytokines, chemokines, and reactive oxygen species, chronic inflammation accelerates cellular senescence, disrupts tissue homeostasis, and promotes age-related diseases like cardiovascular disease, neurodegeneration, and cancer.

Furthermore, chronic inflammation disrupts the balance between pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory mechanisms, leading to sustained tissue damage and impaired repair processes. This interplay extends beyond individual organs and tissues, affecting systemic metabolic functions and immune responses. Understanding the mechanisms behind chronic inflammation-mediated aging is crucial for developing targeted interventions to combat age-related diseases and promote healthy aging.

Dr. Bearss will present data on a novel strategy targeting the assembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome through NEK7 allosteric inhibition. By blocking the interaction between NEK7 and NLRP3, this approach prevents the formation of the inflammasome and the downstream signaling that drives immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and cancer development.

Biography: Dr. David J. Bearss is a seasoned drug developer with over 25 years of experience in both academic and industry settings. He specializes in small molecule drug development, employing structure-based drug design and computational approaches for drug discovery. Dr. Bearss has successfully discovered 16 compounds with FDA-accepted INDs and contributed to the development of two approved drugs. As a co-founder of eight biotech companies, Dr. Bearss holds over 75 patents and has authored 85 peer-reviewed research publications. His entrepreneurial and scientific contributions have earned him several awards, including the Utah Governor’s Medal of Science.

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients’ lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia’s lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase I study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. Halia also has 2 ongoing Phase II trials evaluating the efficacy of HT-6184 for the treatment of lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and on post-procedure diagnostic biomarkers of inflammation and pain (NCT06241742).

The company’s headquarters are in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Halia Therapeutics Contact:

James Dye

Director of Communications

info@haliatx.com

+1.385.355.4315

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

Ignacio.Guerrero-Ros@russopartnersllc.com

+1 (646) 942-5604

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halia-therapeutics-ceo-dr-david-j-bearss-to-present-groundbreaking-research-on-chronic-inflammation-and-aging-at-the-3rd-edition-global-longevity-federation-302214456.html

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics