GT Medical Technologies, Inc. Appoints Two Industry Medical Device Veterans to Key Leadership Positions

Company Adds Tom Moore as Chief Commercial Officer and Sandeep Yadav as Chief Financial Officer TEMPE, Ariz., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. (GT MedTech), a medical device company with a corporate purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced two significant additions to its leadership team: Tom Moore as Chief Commercial Officer and Sandeep Yadav as Chief Financial Officer. The appointments come at a critical time for GT MedTech as the company accelerates the expansion of GammaTile®, the only FDA-cleared revolutionary innovation in brain brachytherapy, across the United States to more centers and institutions. “We’re thrilled to add two well-respected leaders with Tom and Sandeep to our senior leadership team,” said Per Langoe, CEO of GT MedTech. “Tom’s ability to develop effective commercial strategies will help accelerate the adoption of GammaTile across the country, while Sandeep’s expertise in our industry will ensure the company’s financial health and continued growth.” Moore brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare having led sales and marketing efforts for seven novel therapies in the U.S. and Europe. Moore’s Medtech career began at Medtronic where he held leadership roles in sales and marketing. Prior to joining GT MedTech, he was on the executive leadership teams at CVRx and Ablative Solutions. “GammaTile has one of the most compelling stories for its impact on patients suffering from new and recurrent brain tumors,” Moore said. “I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to bring GammaTile to reach its full potential as we expand our reach beyond the more than 1,400 patients already treated.” With over two decades of experience in finance, data analytics, operations, and strategic leadership, Yadav will lead GT MedTech’s financial operations. Yadav has held senior roles at CardioMEMS, Qardio, Profusa, and Cardian, where he led transformative initiatives including implementing advanced data analytics, enhancing accounting systems, and securing significant investments. “I am thrilled to join GT Medical Technologies at this pivotal moment in its journey. The innovative work being done with GammaTile has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of brain tumors and significantly improve patient outcomes,” Yadav said. “I am excited to work with the talented professionals at GT Medical Technologies to drive our mission forward and achieve groundbreaking advancements in medical technology.” About GT Medical Technologies, Inc. Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies. GammaTile® is FDA-cleared as a treatment for patients with newly diagnosed malignant intracranial neoplasms and patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in over 100 leading institutions, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn . Media Contacts: Lori Kagan

