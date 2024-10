LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China is set become the new crucible of the global biotechnology industry, in the way that California was 30 years ago, according to the head of research at GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L: Quote, Profile, Research).Moncef Slaoui said on Thursday that China was central to plans by the world’s second biggest drugmaker to step up its investment in biotech medicines.