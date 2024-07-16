Genomics plc Announces New Extension and Expansion of Drug Discovery Collaboration with Vertex

Three-year extension of collaboration to use genomics to accelerate drug discovery -

- The range of therapeutic areas and genomic data insights will be expanded and the companies will also explore using genomic risk to better define patient subgroups -

OXFORD, England, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomics plc (Genomics), a healthcare company transforming health through the power of genomics today announced a three-year extension of the company’s collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Vertex) (Nasdaq: VRTX) to use human genetics and machine learning to improve the discovery and development of new precision medicines. The partnership, which began in 2018, was previously extended in 2021. The collaboration will now run until 2026.

The companies have been working together to support Vertex’s efforts to develop transformative medicines for serious diseases. To date, Genomics’ work has focused on using improved understanding of human genetics to pinpoint causal disease pathways and processes, and to identify novel targets in known and newly identified pathways.

As part of the extension, Genomics will expand the range of genomic insights it uses to support this work and expand the number of therapeutic areas under study. The partnership will now also explore using Genomics’ proprietary genetic tools to improve identification of patient populations and to de-risk the selection of biomarkers for measuring early readout of drug efficacy.

Mark Bunnage, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Research, Vertex:

“Vertex’s leading-edge discovery teams and R&D capabilities, and Genomics’ world class scientists, are at the forefront of using insights into human genetics to identify the most promising targets and advance them into medicines for patients. This collaboration has been valuable and productive, and we’re excited to continue and expand our transformative work right across the drug development pathway.”

Professor Sir Peter Donnelly FRS, FMedSci, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Genomics plc:

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Vertex once again. Our unique genomic data platform has meant that together, we have discovered novel genetically-validated targets with the potential to address diseases of high unmet medical need. Vertex is rightly recognized for its innovative pipeline and track record in developing treatments for serious diseases, which benefit the patients, families, and healthcare systems coping with these often life-threatening conditions. We are delighted to continue working with them to drive precision medicine approaches where treatments are tailored and delivered to those most likely to benefit.”

About Genomics plc

University of Oxford

Founded in 2014 by four world-leading statistical and human geneticists at the, Genomics plc is a pioneering healthcare company that uses large-scale genetic information to bring new understanding about the genetic risk of common diseases and disease processes to enterprises across the employer, healthcare, insurance and life sciences industries. Genomics collaborates with some of the world’s leading organizations, helping them to predict, prevent, treat and cure disease using its proprietary algorithms and databases – reducing the human and financial cost of critical diseases like cancer and diabetes. For additional information about Genomics, please visitor

