Genmab Announces Changes to its Executive Committee

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; August 16, 2024

Rayne Waller joins as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Brad Bailey appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Anthony Mancini, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will leave Genmab to pursue other opportunities

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) today announced changes to its Executive Committee to support Genmab’s growth and evolution into a fully integrated biotech innovation powerhouse. Genmab’s Executive Committee will include Rayne Waller in the newly created role of Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer and Brad Bailey in the newly created role of Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Mancini has decided to leave Genmab to pursue other opportunities.

Rayne and Brad will report directly to Genmab’s President and CEO Dr. Jan van de Winkel and be based in Copenhagen, Denmark and Princeton, New Jersey, respectively. They will join Jan and the rest of the Executive Committee, including Chief Financial Officer Anthony Pagano, Chief Legal Officer Birgitte Stephensen, Chief Development Officer Dr. Judith Klimovsky, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tahi Ahmadi, Chief People Officer Chris Cozic, and Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Martine van Vugt.

“I am deeply grateful to Anthony Mancini for his many contributions to Genmab during his tenure, and on behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, I wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “I’m also very pleased to welcome Rayne Waller and Brad Bailey to the Executive Committee as exceptionally talented leaders with expertise in their fields. These new additions strengthen our commitment to envision a bold future for our diverse and innovative mid- to late-stage clinical programs and pipeline that can impact the lives of as many patients as possible. I am confident in their ability to energize our teams and execute towards our 2030 vision to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with knock-your-socks-off (KYSO®) antibody medicines.”

Rayne will further solidify and strengthen Genmab’s technical operations capabilities and lead all the manufacturing and supply chain capabilities of Genmab’s proprietary programs through preclinical, clinical and commercial stages. Brad, who served Genmab as Senior Vice President and US General Manager, has been promoted to lead the direction, planning, and execution of Genmab’s global commercial strategies. He will continue as US General Manager on an interim basis.

Rayne brings more than 30 years of international biopharmaceutical experience, including CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls) operations, supply chain management, corporate governance, and oversight of multi-product, multi-ton production and multi-billion-dollar inventory management. Rayne was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Capsida Biotherapeutics, and he spent 27 years at Amgen, where he progressed through hands-on and strategic positions of increasing scope and responsibilities in product production, packaging, distribution, logistics, and plant and supply chain management.

Brad joined Genmab in 2020 as the company’s first General Manager in the United States. As part of this role, he led the company’s US commercialization organization, including driving the successful launches and co-commercialization partnerships for tisotumab vedotin and epcoritamab. Brad brings more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with focus in oncology, immunology, and other serious diseases. He has extensive experience in strategic and operational leadership roles in the US and globally, including at Ipsen, UCB, and Pfizer.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose of guiding its unstoppable team to strive toward improving the lives of patients with innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational, quantitative and data sciences, resulting in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators and effector function-enhanced antibodies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with knock-your-socks-off (KYSO®) antibody medicines.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with preclinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®, HexElect® and KYSO®.

