Gain Valuable Insight At The Illinois CPA Society’s 2004 Long Term Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, March 31 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore industry changes and realize how they impact you and your clients’ bottom line at the Illinois CPA Society’s 2004 Long Term Healthcare Conference, being held on Thursday, May 13 at the Drury Lane in Oak Brook Terrace, IL. Hear about the state of the long term healthcare industry, including recent federal and state reimbursement issues and legislative developments. Receive a Medicaid update and discuss the direction of assisted living in Illinois.

You’ll also learn how to establish an effective risk management program. Realize the benefits of using technology to measure the quality of care. Discover techniques to improve employee relations and avoid lawsuits. Plus, understand the provisions of FIN 46-R in preparation of its upcoming implementation.

The conference begins at 8:15 a.m. and ends at 4:45 p.m. Participants will earn 8 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits and nursing home administrators will earn an additional 7 Continuing Education (CE) credits. Cost of the conference is $285 for ICPAS members and $355 for nonmembers. Those who register by April 23 will receive a $25 early bird discount.

For more information or to register for the 2004 Long Term Healthcare Conference, visit the Society website at http://www.icpas.org/ or call (312) 993-0393 or (800) 993-0393 (within Illinois).

