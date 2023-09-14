SUBSCRIBE
Fujitsu and Baptist Health South Florida transform operating room scheduling with newly launched solution to boost utilization rates and the financial health of the surgical discipline

September 14, 2023 | 
1 min read

Fujitsu announced the launch of an innovative solution to its Uvance Healthy Living portfolio to transform surgical capacity utilization with a new approach in the market by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies.

Recent trials with the solution delivered 37% improvement in available prime-time minutes over a three-month period

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced the launch of an innovative solution to its Uvance Healthy Living portfolio to transform surgical capacity utilization with a new approach in the market by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies.

Fujitsu’s Surgical Capacity Optimization, refined and improved in intensive field trials through a collaboration with Baptist Health Doctors Hospital and Baptist Health Innovations, offers perioperative executives in hospitals access to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application powered by Fujitsu’s Digital Annealer, a unique quantum-inspired computing technology built for solving complex optimization problems.

Elegant and easy-to-use as a sophisticated decision support assistant, the solution creates highly tailored, mathematically validated recommendations to change up block time allocation in operating room (OR) schedules, and in doing so, uncovers net new OR time, empowering surgical services leaders to more effectively collaborate with all key stakeholders to improve utilization and case volume. It also includes an innovative generative block scheduling wizard for what-if? analysis, giving teams clear projections for hypothetical scheduling scenarios in advance. Now surgical services leaders can evaluate more scheduling options than ever before with unprecedented accuracy and be confident they’re making the right decisions to optimize performance.

Details of successful trials with Baptist Health Doctors Hospital will be presented at the solution’s launch at OR Manager Conference on September 19th in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to immediate rollout in North America, the solution is also being made available on a controlled basis in Asia Pacific and European regions.

With the new solution, Fujitsu aims to improve people’s wellbeing and create a world that enriches the life experience of everyone in alignment with its vision for Fujitsu Uvance.

