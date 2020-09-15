Former Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy, Vice Admiral Matthew L. Nathan, M.D., Joins Board of Directors at Minneapolis-based Humanetics

Sept. 15, 2020 15:49 UTC

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) has elected Vice Admiral Matthew L. Nathan, M.D. (ret. 2016) to its Board of Directors. Dr. Nathan has held a seat on the Company’s Medical Advisory board since 2017.

Dr. Nathan served as the 37th Surgeon General of the Navy and Chief of the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, where he oversaw 64,000 personnel with a budget approaching $9 billion. Dr. Nathan also served as Commander, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Navy Medicine, where he managed the largest medical integration and construction project in the Department of Defense history. He most recently served as Senior Vice President Physician Practices and Enterprise Leader for the campus at the WakeMed Health System in Raleigh, North Carolina and is now serving as a fellow at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He also served on the Board of Regents for both the National Library of Medicine and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. Dr. Nathan is board certified and holds fellow status in the American College of Physicians and the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Humanetics is developing BIO 300, a proprietary new drug to protect against harm caused by exposure to ionizing radiation as well as inflammatory diseases including COVID-19. BIO 300 was licensed to Humanetics by the U.S. Department of Defense, where its radioprotective and anti-inflammatory properties were initially discovered. Humanetics is also developing BIO 300 for use in cancer patients that receive radiation therapy as part of their treatment. BIO 300 is currently being studied in multiple clinical trials, both for COVID-19 patients and with patients receiving radiation therapy for non-small cell lung cancer.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Nathan join our Board of Directors,” said Ronald Zenk, CEO of Humanetics. “His extensive medical expertise and training will be invaluable to our product development and commercialization efforts; plus he possesses a unique understanding of military medicine and the needs of warfighters.”

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary drugs to prevent severe tissue damage caused by exposure to radiation, viral infection and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com

