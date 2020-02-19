Former Chief Technology Officer of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Join LifeOmic

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic, the creator of the LIFE mobile apps and the Precision Health Cloud (PHC) platform in use at major medical and cancer centers, today announced Ed Simcox as its new chief strategy officer. Ed joins the precision medicine startup from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the largest civilian government agency in the world where he served as chief technology officer and acting chief information officer. As chief strategy officer of LifeOmic, Ed will develop corporate and product strategies with a focus on the health and security product lines. He will also coordinate and lead business-to-business relationships for the company. Ed brings more than 18 years of experience working to modernize health healthcare by utilizing innovation, data and technology. In his previous role of chief technology officer at the HHS, Ed led the creation of a first-of-its-kind, cloud-based data activation and research platform. Ed also led HHS public round tables on the use of data and artificial intelligence at HHS. Experiences like these will help Ed enhance capabilities of LifeOmic’s PHC platform and other products. “Ed provides LifeOmic with invaluable experience helping change the way people experience health care through technology,” said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. “Ed has led the modernization of IT in health care for several years and will enable LifeOmic’s clients to efficiently use artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate research and improve patient outcomes.” Prior to his time at the HHS, Ed served as the director of U.S. health care strategy, partnerships and product development for AT&T. In that position, he led a team focused on telehealth, health information exchange, remote patient monitoring and health record interoperability. Ed also served as health care practice leader at Logicalis U.S., a global IT firm, where he launched and managed a health IT solutions and consulting practice serving clients like the Cleveland Clinic, Ascension Health and Trinity Health. In 2019, Ed won the American Society of Nephrology President’s Medal as well as Best Bosses in fed IT from FedScoop . “As I’ve met with health startups across the nation, I’ve realized that precision medicine is at an exciting inflection point. Recent advances in technology coupled with enhanced access to rich, diverse health data are creating exciting market opportunities, but more importantly, opportunities to positively impact people’s health in a fundamental way. This is why I am so excited to join LifeOmic.” said Ed Simcox, chief strategy officer of LifeOmic. “The company has already revolutionized the use of data, analytics and artificial intelligence to impact the entire health care continuum from prevention to diagnosis to treatment. I look forward to helping our team accelerate our growth.” About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, health care IT, pharma and individuals. The company’s cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic’s core competency is the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more. The company’s product lines also include security software platform JupiterOne and consumer-centric LIFE mobile apps. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists. For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com . Contact:

