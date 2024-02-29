SUBSCRIBE
FibroBiologics Files 2023 Form 10-K Annual Report

February 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

FibroBiologics, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing can be viewed through a link on FibroBiologics’ website at https://ir.fibrobiologics.com/sec-filings/annual-reports. Upon written request, stockholders may receive, free of charge, a paper copy of FibroBiologics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K (including complete audited financial statements). Requests should be communicated in writing to FibroBiologics, Attention: Investor Relations, 455 E. Medical Center Blvd, Suite 300, Houston, TX 77598.

About FibroBiologics
Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:
info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson or Harrison Seidner, Ph.D.
Russo Partners
212-845-4242
fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fibrobiologics-files-2023-form-10-k-annual-report-302076516.html

SOURCE FibroBiologics

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:FBLG

