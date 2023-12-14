Feinstein Institutes, Molecular Medicine award Dr. Peter Hotez with 2023 Cerami Award

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and Molecular Medicine today announced that Peter Hotez, MD, PhD, a distinguished immunologist, pediatrician, and global health advocate, has been awarded the Anthony Cerami Award in Translational Medicine for his outstanding contributions to the field of molecular medicine and his dedication to addressing global health challenges.

Dr. Peter Hotez was awarded the 2023 Cerami Award for his extensive research that has led to the development of many vaccines and treatments. (Credit: Agapito Sanchez, Baylor College of Medicine)

The Cerami Award honors investigators who have produced knowledge through their discoveries and innovations, o cure disease. It is conferred by the editors of Molecular Medicine, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published by the Feinstein Institutes and BMC, part of Springer Nature. The award is made possible by the generosity of the Anthony Cerami and Ann Dunne Foundation for World Health, Inc. Dr. Cerami’s breakthrough translational work includes the identification of the potential of anti-TNF antibodies to treat several inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, and the development of the HbA1c Diagnostic Test – the gold standard for the diagnosis and control of diabetes. He is currently working on a potential treatment for diabetes as CEO of Tarrytown, NY-based Araim Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and professor and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, is an internationally recognized physician-scientist focusing on immunology, vaccinology and tropical medicine. He has been instrumental in shaping the understanding of various diseases, including parasitic infections and COVID-19. Dr. Hotez’s extensive research has led to the development of vaccines and treatments that have positively impacted the lives of millions in low-income and marginalized communities, and he has acted in championing access to those vaccines globally and in the U.S. He has also been a champion of educating the lay community about infectious diseases and their prevention.

As a recipient of the award, Dr. Hotez is invited to share a monograph of his work, to be published in Molecular Medicine, that reveals the inspirations, insights, surprises, and conceptual advances that are woven into the history of his discoveries. If left untold, they may be lost from the permanent record.

“I have spent my career dedicated to understanding and combatting infectious diseases, particularly those that disproportionately affect the world’s most vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Hotez. “The Cerami Award is not just a recognition of my work, but also a testament to the collective efforts of my colleagues. It highlights the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, scientific inquiry, and the power of vaccines to transform lives.”

In late 2021, Dr. Hotez led efforts at the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development to develop a low-cost recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine for global health, resulting in emergency use authorization in India and Indonesia. Most recently, as both a vaccine scientist and parent of a child with autism, he has led national efforts to champion vaccines and educate the public on the science behind them.

Dr. Hotez obtained his undergraduate degree in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale, followed by a Ph.D. degree in biochemistry from Rockefeller University in 1986, and an MD from Weill Cornell Medical College in 1987. He has authored more than 700 original papers and five single-authored books. Dr. Cerami was Dr. Hotez’s former doctoral advisor at the Rockefeller University.

“The Feinstein Institutes and Molecular Medicine are delighted to recognize Dr. Peter Hotez for his remarkable achievements in the realm of molecular medicine and global health,” said Betty Diamond, MD, director of the Institute of Molecular Medicine & Maureen and Ralph Nappi Professor of Autoimmune Diseases at the Feinstein Institutes and editor-in-chief of Molecular Medicine. “The Cerami Award acknowledges his unwavering commitment to improving health care access and fostering scientific advancements that benefit people worldwide.”

Previously, Dr. Hotez served as president of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, and in 2006 at the Clinton Global Initiative, he co-founded the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases to provide access to essential medicines for hundreds of millions of people.

He is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. From 2014 until 2016, Dr. Hotez served in the Obama Administration, focusing on vaccine diplomacy initiatives between the U.S. government and countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The U.S. State Department also appointed him to serve on the Board of Governors for the U.S. Israel Binational Science Foundation. He has been recognized for his work on vaccines from the AMA (American Medical Association), AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges), AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science), the National Academy of Medicine and IDSA (Infectious Disease Society of America. His work to combat antisemitism was recognized by the Anti-Defamation League and B’nai B’rith International. He also holds three honorary doctoral degrees.

“The Anthony Cerami Award in Translational Medicine was established to recognize investigators who provide early knowledge that sparks future research which leads to new treatments for diseases,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes and Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research, editor emeritus of Molecular Medicine, and Cerami Award committee member. “Dr. Hotez’s outstanding contributions to molecular medicine, immunization, and global health is an inspiring example for the scientific community.”

