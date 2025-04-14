Vanda Sues FDA Again, This Time Over Off-Label Use of Hetlioz for Jet Lag

Despite suffering a series of rebuffs from the FDA, Vanda Pharmaceuticals is continuing to fight for sedative Hetlioz, suing the regulator last week to use the drug off-label for jet lag.

In the complaint, filed April 9 with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Vanda slammed the regulator’s “restrictive regulatory regime,” and alleged a violation of the company’s First Amendment right to provide doctors with relevant information about its drugs, as per reporting from Fierce Pharma.

Hetlioz is a sedative that was first approved in 2014 for non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and was later granted a label expansion to cover sleep disorders for the rare disease Smith-Magenis syndrome. At issue is Vanda’s desire to promote Hetlioz in off-label uses.

Doctors can legally prescribe approved drugs off label for uses that have yet to be cleared by the FDA, but the agency limits the information that companies can share about unapproved uses. As per a recent guidance document, drug sponsors “should provide and appropriately present all information necessary” to allow healthcare providers to better assess the benefits and risks of the unapproved uses.

Companies should also be “truthful and non-misleading,” according to the FDA guidance. Their communications to doctors should emphasize that the product has not yet been approved by the FDA for the use and include details regarding known contraindications and safety risks.

Vanda took issue with these restrictions, noting in its press release that they “prevent pharmaceutical manufacturers from sharing their new discoveries with doctors” for fear of being misleading, Fierce reported. The biotech added that while they have a “credible fear” of being sanctioned for sharing Hetlioz data to doctors, it’s the patients who “ultimately suffer” from the FDA’s limitations.

Also in the court complaint, Vanda provided detailed clinical information about Hetlioz’s efficacy and safety in patients with jet lag, for which the drug is not approved. Vanda insists that the data support the drug’s use in this indication. The biotech is asking the court to declare its information about off-label Hetlioz use to be truthful.

Vanda’s latest lawsuit puts even more pressure on an already-strained relationship with the FDA. In July 2019, the regulator rejected Vanda’s bid for approval of Hetlioz in jetlag, a decision which the biotech appealed. Vanda asked for a hearing on the verdict in July 2022, but after months of not hearing back, the biotech sued the regulator for not being able to stick to its mandated timeline.

The FDA last year also rejected Vanda’s application for the NK-1R antagonist tradipitant for gastroparesis, a move that the biotech again contested. In September 2024, Vanda argued that the regulator’s verdict “generally disregarded the evidence provided.” The biotech again blasted the FDA’s timeline—the decision on tradipitant was delayed by more than 185 days, which violates the Federal Drug and Cosmetic Act’s 180-day deadline, Vanda argued.

In January, the biotech escalated the matter to then-FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. In a letter, Vanda called attention to the “culture of obfuscation and closemindedness” at the agency, which it faults for the lack of transparency regarding tradipitant’s rejection. A few days after the letter, the FDA finally provided Vanda with a justification for the rejection and gave the company the chance to request a hearing.