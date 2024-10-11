US FDA Approves Dong-A ST’s IMULDOSA™ (ustekinumab-srlf), a Biosimilar to STELARA®

Dong-A ST’s biologics license application (BLA) for Imuldosa, submitted in October 2023, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration





SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BLA--Dong-A ST (President/CEO Jae-Hun Jung, KRX: 170900) announced on October 11 that Imuldosa™ (ustekinumab-srlf/DMB-3115), a biosimilar referencing Stelara®, has won U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

As its second FDA-approved biosimilar after Sivextro® (tedizolid phosphate) in 2014, the company has once again demonstrated its R&D competence.

The news comes following the FDA acceptance of the biologics license application (BLA) submitted by Accord BioPharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, in October 2023.

Imuldosa is a biosimilar to Stelara, a blockbuster drug developed by Janssen Biotech Inc. for the treatment of patients with autoimmune diseases such as plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. It is one of the highest-grossing biopharmaceuticals generating US$10.86 billion globally (IQVIA Accumulative Sales in 2023).

Dong-A Socio Holdings and Meiji Seika Pharma began joint development for Imuldosa in 2013, and the rights for R&D and commercialization were transferred from Dong-A Socio Holdings to Dong-A ST in July 2020 for efficient project management. In July 2021, Dong-A ST and Meiji Seika Pharma signed a global license agreement with Intas Pharmaceuticals, who is set to commercialize the biosimilar with its global subsidiaries including Accord BioPharma of the US and Accord Healthcare of the EU, UK, and Canada.

Accord Healthcare has also submitted a marketing authorisation application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in June 2023, which was accepted in the following month of July 2023.

Dr. Jae-Hong Park, the Head of R&D at Dong-A ST commented, “This FDA approval indicates global recognition of Dong-A ST’s R&D excellence and global competitiveness. We look forward to a successful launch of Imuldosa in the U.S., the world’s largest pharmaceutical market, as we continue to develop innovative medicines to further strengthen our global presence.”

