SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

Piccolo Medical, Inc. Receives FDA Clearance for ECGuide™ Catheter Guidance Technology

September 16, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piccolo Medical, Inc. (Piccolo) today announced that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its innovative catheter guidance technology, the PM2™ System with ECGuide™ Connector. This technology expands Piccolo’s portfolio of products designed to reduce complications associated with central venous catheter insertion, a procedure affecting the lives of over 8 million patients annually.

The ECGuide™ technology enables real-time determination of catheter tip position by utilizing the patient’s cardiac electrical activity (ECG). It is approved as an alternative to chest X-ray for confirming proper catheter placement. While catheter guidance systems are routinely used for Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) procedures, their adoption for Central Venous Catheter (CVC) procedures in the U.S. has been limited.

“Millions of catheters are still being inserted without guidance every year,” said Augustus Shanahan, CEO of Piccolo Medical. “The evidence is clear: blind insertions pose unnecessary risks to patients and incur additional costs for hospitals. With the launch of ECGuide™, we aim to overcome barriers related to cost and complexity, ultimately driving the industry towards a goal of zero malpositioning.”

About Piccolo Medical:

Piccolo Medical Inc. is a start-up medical device company located in San Francisco, CA. Piccolo was spun out of the Theranova medical device incubator and has been funded by private investors as well as prestigious grant awards from the National Institute of Health’s National Institute of Aging. Piccolo received 510(k) clearance for the SmartPICC® System in 2021.

Contact Info:

Email: info@piccolomedical.com

Web: http://www.piccolomedical.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piccolo-medical-inc-receives-fda-clearance-for-ecguide-catheter-guidance-technology-302249529.html

SOURCE Piccolo Medical

FDA Northern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
BMS’ Schizophrenia Approval, Pfizer’s Sudden Sickle Cell Withdrawal and Roche’s Pharma Day
October 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Tracker: J&J’s Stelara Gets New Biosimilar Competition From Fresenius Kabi and Formycon
October 1, 2024
 · 
187 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Biofrontera, BMS and Zealand
September 30, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Exterior view of the headquarters of the
FDA
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent Snags First Biologic Approval in COPD
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin