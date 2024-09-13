Astellas’ Hot Flash Drug Veozah Slapped With Another FDA Warning for Liver Injury

The FDA on Thursday added a warning to the label of Astellas Pharma’s hot flash therapy Veozah (fezolinetant), alerting patients and prescribers to a newly documented risk of “rare but serious” liver injury.

The new warning was prompted by a postmarketing review of a patient who was taking Veozah and subsequently saw spikes in liver blood test values. The patient also showed signs of liver injury after being treated for around 40 days, according to the regulator.

Per Veozah’s updated label, prescribers should test their patients’ blood liver markers more frequently, including monthly screens for the first two months after initiating Veozah, followed by additional tests after three, six and nine months. Doctors and prescribers should also conduct hepatic testing before starting patients on Veozah.

In case of signs that could indicate liver problems, patients should stop taking Veozah “immediately” and contact their healthcare professional, according to the FDA. Common symptoms of liver harm include fatigue, jaundice, nausea and vomiting, as well as unusual itching and light-colored stools.

Despite being a hit to Veozah’s safety profile, Thursday’s label seems unlikely to substantially hurt Astellas. Jeffries analysts in a note to investors said that the new warning “strengthened Veozah’s label” and that while the additional testing requirements will put more burden on patients, they “may not have much impact on demand overall.”

Administered orally, Veozah is a non-hormonal small molecule blocker of the NK3 receptor which plays a part in the signaling cascade that results in the release of specific hormones involved in the menstrual cycle. Veozah specifically acts on neurons in the brain’s thermoregulatory centers, allowing it to reduce the frequency and intensity of hot flashes and night sweats. The FDA approved Veozah in May 2023 for women in menopause.

In December 2023, Astellas unveiled more Phase IIIb data for Veozah, touting statistically significant improvements in moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms in patients at 24 weeks compared with placebo. Veozah also reduced sleep disturbance in these patients. At the time, the pharma noted that these findings will help it with reimbursement negotiations in Europe.

Bayer is also advancing a non-hormonal competitor to Veozah. Elinzanetant is a small molecule dual inhibitor of the NK1 and NK3 receptors, which the pharma is also positioning as a treatment for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms in menopause. Bayer won rights to elinzanetant when it bought KaNDy Therapeutics in August 2020 for $425 million upfront.

In May 2024, Bayer reported data from its pivotal Phase III OASIS 1 and OASIS 2 studies, demonstrating that elinzanetant significantly lowered the frequency of hot flashes, reduced sleep disturbances and improved menopause-related quality of life.