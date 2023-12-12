SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Fast and furious evolution: How to ensure AI is catalyst for positive societal change with Microsoft and IQVIA

December 12, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

In this episode we dive into regulation, real-time management, and AI’s various applications and how it can streamline different processes with guests from Microsoft and IQVIA.

This is the second part of our discussion on the evolution of artificial intelligence and its impact on life sciences with guests from Microsoft and IQVIA. We dive into regulation, real-time management, and AI’s various applications and how it can streamline different processes. We also discuss the cost and affordability of AI; the tremendous investment required and when holding off on new tech is valuable. Hear how AI is highlighting society’s flaws and may become the catalyst for societal change.

Guests

⁠⁠Matt O’Donnell⁠⁠, Industry Executive Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft

⁠⁠⁠⁠Mike King⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Podcasts Artificial intelligence
BioSpace Insights
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen