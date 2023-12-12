Fast and furious evolution: How to ensure AI is catalyst for positive societal change with Microsoft and IQVIA

This is the second part of our discussion on the evolution of artificial intelligence and its impact on life sciences with guests from Microsoft and IQVIA. We dive into regulation, real-time management, and AI’s various applications and how it can streamline different processes. We also discuss the cost and affordability of AI; the tremendous investment required and when holding off on new tech is valuable. Hear how AI is highlighting society’s flaws and may become the catalyst for societal change.

Guests

⁠⁠Matt O’Donnell⁠⁠, Industry Executive Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft

⁠⁠⁠⁠Mike King⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

