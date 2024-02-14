SUBSCRIBE
Eyes on the prize: Novo buys Catalent

February 14, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen

This week, Greg, Heather and Tyler discuss reaction to ⁠Novo Nordisk’s purchase of Catalent⁠ and speculate on what that means for existing manufacturing contracts, customers and consequences with ⁠regulators⁠; as well as discussion around the ongoing issues with drug shortages and manufacturing challenges and whether it the move will help accelerate manufacturing for Wegovy and Ozempic.

Plus, what’s next for Alzheimer’s treatment following ⁠Biogen’s⁠ withdrawal of ⁠Aduhelm⁠?

As mentioned in this episode: you can ⁠subscribe⁠ to ClinicaSpace for our latest special edition on Leqembi.

