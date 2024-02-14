Eyes on the prize: Novo buys Catalent

This week, Greg, Heather and Tyler discuss reaction to ⁠Novo Nordisk’s purchase of Catalent⁠ and speculate on what that means for existing manufacturing contracts, customers and consequences with ⁠regulators⁠; as well as discussion around the ongoing issues with drug shortages and manufacturing challenges and whether it the move will help accelerate manufacturing for Wegovy and Ozempic.

Plus, what’s next for Alzheimer’s treatment following ⁠Biogen’s⁠ withdrawal of ⁠Aduhelm⁠?

As mentioned in this episode: you can ⁠subscribe⁠ to ClinicaSpace for our latest special edition on Leqembi.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Heather McKenzie is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

