Extended Partnership Between RadioMedix And ITM´s Subsidiary ITG For Exclusive Distribution Of N.C.A Lutetium-177 In North America

Houston, TX, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadioMedix Inc, a biotechnological company, focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring and therapy of cancer, and ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG (ITM), a specialized radiopharmaceutical company, today announced they have signed an exclusive distribution agreement for North America with ITM´s subsidiary ITG Isotope Technologies Garching GmbH (ITG) for their no-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu / brandname: EndolucinBeta®) and their Generator based radioisotopes. Under the terms of the agreement, RadioMedix will be the exclusive distributor for the ITG no-carrier-added Lutetium-177 and generator based radioisotopes, including Ge- 68/Ga-68 and W-88/Re-188 generators, in North America. RadioMedix is committed to providing innovative and high-quality products & services that enable radiopharmaceutical research and clinical centers to partner with us to help improve patients’ care. Dr. Ebrahim Delpassand, Chairman and CEO of RadioMedix, said: “The use of no-carrier-added Lutetium-177 is environmentally friendly, without long acting Lutetium-177m contamination, and is excellent for the efficacy and quality of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Significant increase in utilization of Lutetium-177 labeled therapeutic agents is expected in the near future and n.c.a. Lutetium-177 will prevent huge stock pile of long half-life (160.4 days)Lutetium-177m nuclear waste ; continued Dr. Delpassand.

“After our successful collaboration in the field of Ga-68 diagnostics, we are pleased that we are now able to expand our partnership to the therapeutic market” commented Steffen Schuster, CEO ITM AG.EndsAbout No Carrier Added Lutetium177/ n.c.a. 177Lu (EndolucinBeta®) EndolucinBeta® is a full GMP quality innovative radiopharmaceutical precursor for Targeted Radionuclide Therapy. It contains the active substanceLutetium-177 chloride as a no-carrier-added radioisotope, Currently, it is the only n.c.a. 177Lu commercially available in GMP quality world-wide. The production route of ITG’s Lutetium-177 takes advantage of highly enriched Ytterbium-176 as starting material, thereby providing the highest specific activity and an unprecedented level of radionuclidic purity. Using Lutetium-177 in its pure form enables the specific radioactivity to be greatly”

About RadioMedix, Inc.

RadioMedix, Inc. is a biotechnology company, based in Houston, Texas, focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring and therapy of cancer. The company is developing cyclotron and generator-produced radiopharmaceuticals for positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Targeted Alpha and Beta therapeutic. RadioMedix has also established service facilities for academic and industrial partners: cGMP Manufacturing Suite for clinical probe development and Molecular Imaging Facility for evaluation of agents in animal models. http://www.radiomedix.com



About ITM Group

ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG is a privately held group of companies dedicated to the development, production and global supply of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic radionuclides and radiopharmaceuticals. Since its foundation in 2004, ITM and its subsidiaries have established the GMP manufacturing and a robust global supply network of a novel, first-in-class medical radionuclides and - generator platform for a new generation of targeted cancer diagnostics and therapies. Furthermore, ITM is developing a proprietary portfolio and growing pipeline of targeted treatments in various stages of clinical development addressing a range of cancers such as neuroendocrine cancers or bone metastases. ITM’s main objectives, together with its scientific, medical and industrial collaboration partners worldwide, are to significantly improve outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients while at the same time reducing side-effects and improving health economics through a new generation of Targeted Radionuclide Therapies in Precision Oncology. For more information about ITM, please visit: www.itm.ag



